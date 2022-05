The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared on the unfortunate news on their Facebook page that someone illegally shot and killed a breeding female wolf. If you haven't heard of The Voyageurs Wolf Project, it started as a University of Minnesota research project. The project includes the area in and around Voyageurs National Park, in northern Minnesota. The project studies wolves and their prey during the summer and to provide a comprehensive understanding of the summer ecology of wolves in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO