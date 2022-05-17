ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man and his grandfather arrested after allegedly manufacturing illegal AR-15 rifles in Connecticut

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — An 18-year-old man and his grandfather were arrested for allegedly manufacturing illegal AR-15 rifles in Connecticut.

WVIT says that over the weekend, a concerned citizen reached out to police after she learned that an adult in the area was manufacturing illegal AR-15 rifles. East Hampton police started to investigate and learned that Clayton Hobby, 17, was being helped by his grandfather, Kerry Schunk, 64, in manufacturing the rifles.

Officers located multiple “ghost gun AR-15 rifles” in different stages of production along with one that was made to shoot fully automatic, according to WVIT. About fifteen high-capacity magazines and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition were also found.

WTNH says Hobby has been booked on recommended charges of possession of an assault weapon, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of ammunition, manufacturing of a machine gun, possession of high capacity magazines and risk of injury. Hobby is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Schunk has been booked on recommended charges of conspiracy to commit criminal possession of an assault weapon, conspiracy to commit criminal possession of a pistol, conspiracy to commit criminal possession of ammunition, conspiracy to commit manufacture of a machine gun, conspiracy to commit possession of high capacity magazines and interfering with an officer, according to WTNH. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

