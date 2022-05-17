ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged after defecating in front of Big Lots in Princeton

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is charged after he allegedly defecated on the sidewalk in front of Big Lots in Princeton.

An employee told police that a man had been outside for a while, and she noticed he was pulling up his pants. When police arrived, the suspect, Mark Trail of Florida, was sitting beside the feces and was drinking a beer.

Trail appeared intoxicated and denied that he defecated on the sidewalk. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication and indecent exposure.

He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 1,000-dollar bond.

Susan Hawk
2d ago

LMAO, 🤣 it's funny that You would have that as your comment when your user name is pretty questionable about morals and dignity of your own self worth.

pistol meth
3d ago

Do people have no sense of pride or dignity anymore? What is wrong with people?

Guitar Man
3d ago

He thought the sign said Big Loads, not Big lots.He dropped a load on the sidewalk.

