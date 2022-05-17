Man charged after defecating in front of Big Lots in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is charged after he allegedly defecated on the sidewalk in front of Big Lots in Princeton.

An employee told police that a man had been outside for a while, and she noticed he was pulling up his pants. When police arrived, the suspect, Mark Trail of Florida, was sitting beside the feces and was drinking a beer.

Trail appeared intoxicated and denied that he defecated on the sidewalk. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication and indecent exposure.

He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 1,000-dollar bond.