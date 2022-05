If you've ever wanted to have a spa day right in the middle of a lake, you may want to check out one of these private cottages in Ontario. Kenauk Nature is one of the largest private reserves in North America, and is packed with cabin escapes that can feel like a dreamy break from reality (even if it's about an hour-and-a-half away from Ottawa). You can rent one of their cottages right on Papineau Lake, where you can get toasty in one of their floating saunas.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO