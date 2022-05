Each year, the Vermilion Parish Tourist Commission (VPTC) compiles tourism figures and compares these numbers to previous years to measure how tourism is doing in the parish. After being down for a couple of years, tourism is beginning to pick up in the parish. Although not yet back to pre-COVID visitation, the Tourist Commission is noticing more people coming into the Center on a daily basis, including a few international visitors.

VERMILION PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO