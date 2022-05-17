ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sea lion once saved from San Diego highway now saved from city storm drain

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A sea lion who made headlines earlier this year for blocking a major highway was rescued once again, this time from a storm drain under a bridge.

The animal was spotted near a storm drain under the National City Bridge on April 7, UPI reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8YOC_0fh2eUHO00
Rescuers save sea lion from San Diego storm drain Freeway was found walking northeast in the storm drain under the National City Bridge. (SeaWorld San Diego)

In January, the same 200-pound sea lion was found on the center median attempting to cross California Route 94, as we reported at the time. Had the sea lion followed the storm drain, he would have been led back to the same freeway interchange where he was found in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0w4h_0fh2eUHO00
Sea lion rescued from storm drain was previously rescued from highway After he was found on the Highway-94 freeway in San Diego in January, the sea lion earned the nickname "Freeway," and was returned to the ocean. (SeaWorld San Diego)

Since then, the animal earned the nickname “Freeway,” and will now undergo a behavioral analysis with veterinarians and marine experts to try to address why he keeps leaving the ocean to wander inland, UPI reported.

Freeway’s first rescue was in November, when he was found walking on Harbor Island Drive, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. After both rescues in November and January, Freeway was returned to the ocean.

Freeway has been rescued and returned to the ocean three times but has been spotted out of the water more frequently. He has also been spotted near the airport, the boardwalk in Mission Beach, near a deli in Mission Bay, and at the Navy base on Point Loma, KNSD reported.

The animal has actually been spotted so many times, that after he was rescued in January, rescuers added a second tag to Freeway’s flipper to more quickly and easily identify him, the Union-Tribune reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwYbl_0fh2eUHO00
Sea lion rescued from San Diego storm drain Freeway was found under the National City Bridge. (SeaWorld San Diego)

“We want him in a safe situation,” Jeni Smith, a SeaWorld Rescue team supervisor, told the newspaper. “We want to do what is best for the sea lion. … Right now, because he has been rescued three times in unsafe situations, we are trying to figure out what his plan is.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegomagazine.com

Top 9 Hikes for First Dates in San Diego

Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
spectrumnews1.com

Spend the night under the stars at the San Diego Zoo

Things are wild down in San Diego — morning, noon and even overnight. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance nonprofit has two front doors, they like to say, with the world famous zoo in San Diego and the massive Safari Park in Escondido. It's a lot for one day....
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bridget Mulroy

Hi-Tech Tunnel Discovered Under US-Mexican Border

A sophisticated underground tunnel has been discovered linking Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, California.(@MProduction/iStock) On Monday morning, authorities announced the discovery of an underground tunnel that linked Tijuana, Mexico to San Diego, California. The tunnel is said to have stretched a length of about seven hundred yards. The opening of the tunnel on the United States’ side led to a warehouse in an industrial region in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Lion#Storm Drain#Rescuers#Point Loma#California Route 94#Freeway#Navy#Knsd#The Union Tribune
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and killed a woman in San Diego (San Diego, CA)

A vehicle hit and killed a woman in San Diego (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday morning, a woman lost her after getting struck by a vehicle in San Diego. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, south of Garnet Avenue. The early reports showed that a woman pushing her bike walked along the shoulder of the freeway and attempted to cross the freeway [...]
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Waiting for Food Recycling to Begin in Chula Vista

Food waste recycling is going to become a way of life in California. It’s just taking a while to get off the ground in places like Chula Vista. “Food waste counts for about 27% of what people throw out every year,” said Victor Sanchez. That food waste ends...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Students, Family Say Goodbye to Escondido Spanish Teacher Hit by Car in Tijuana

A North County community is mourning the loss of a teacher who died of his injuries suffered in a hit-and-run in Tijuana last February. "I hope he is better, that he is no longer suffering and that he can breathe," said Rosalba Jaime, wife of teacher Ramón Jaime. "And thank you very much [Ramón] for everything. Thank you for all the happiness you gave us."
ESCONDIDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Pets
sunset.com

San Diego’s Coolest Oyster Experience Is in the Most Unexpected Place

Anyone who’s been to the North County region of San Diego has, at one time or another, gazed upon the Encina Power Station. The plant’s towering grey smoke stack, a gas- and oil-fueled electricity generator that first went operational in 1954, offered tourists and locals alike a visual aberration in an environment comprising the historic Highway 101, oceanfront homes, and adjacent coastline. At least, that was until it was decommissioned and dismantled in 2021. Few who laid eyes on the gloomy stack over the years, however, were aware of the hidden gem immediately next door.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Toni Koraza

What will San Diego Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

San Diego is one of the southernmost cities in sunny California. It’s the seat of San Diego County, the fifth most populous county in the United States. With beautiful views, multiple naval bases, and a population of over a million, personality is not lacking. Sitting sixty-two feet above sea level is a problem when sea levels are perpetually rising. Leaving out damages caused by storm surges, San Diego could rack up $335 million in damages due to rising sea levels alone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
70K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy