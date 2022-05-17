ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Florida family finds 10-foot alligator swimming in their pool

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago

DEEP CREEK, Fla. — A family in southwestern Florida was shocked to find a nearly 11-foot-long alligator swimming in their pool.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the large reptile in a Facebook post, joking, “Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in!”

Deputies said the family who owns the pool woke up because of loud noises and came out to find the alligator in the pool. The reptile was 10 feet, 11 inches long, and weighed over 550 pounds, deputies said.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission joined sheriff’s deputies at the scene to wrangle the alligator and remove it, WBBH reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MWzD_0fh2eOEG00
Officials remove alligator from Florida family's pool Deputies who responded to the scene said the 550-pound reptile broke through a screen to access the pool for a swim. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the alligator tore through a screen to access the pool and take a swim.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program designed to help people when gators get too close. Under FWC guidelines, “an alligator is deemed a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet in length and the caller believes it poses a threat to people, pets or property.” The FWC says it also sends a trapper any time a smaller alligator is trapped on private property where it shouldn’t be, like a pool or a garage.

Florida family finds 10-foot alligator swimming in their pool Deputies who responded to the scene said the 550-pound reptile broke through a screen to access the pool for a swim. (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Escaped inmate found hiding under a kiddie pool in Florida

MILTON, Fla. — An inmate who escaped two weeks ago was found Wednesday evening hiding under a kiddie pool at his mother’s house. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Barnes was arrested Wednesday after he escaped on May 4 from a work-release program in a nearby county. WEAR-TV says Barnes had been on the run for two weeks.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Charlotte County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSB Radio

Illinois woman dies after falling near a waterfall in Colorado

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman has died after she fell near a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday. KMGH-TV says the unidentified woman fell at Adams Falls inside Rocky Mountain National Park. The woman’s name has not been released because next...
ACCIDENTS
WSB Radio

Florida deputy fired after arrest on DUI charge

A Florida deputy was fired after her arrest Tuesday on a drunken driving charge, authorities said. Shelby Alyse Coniglio, 26, was charged with one count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Coniglio,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WSB Radio

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Alligator#Reptile#Wbbh#Fwc
WSB Radio

Police: Pennsylvania man shot cousin, burned his body

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — State police arrested a central Pennsylvania man and charged him with murder after he allegedly killed his cousin and tried to destroy the body. State police told WJAC that Derek Louk shot his cousin twice before dragging the body to a hole, piling tires over him, and then dousing the body with kerosene and setting it on fire.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Radio

Tornado tears through northern Michigan community

GAYLORD, Mich. — (AP) — A tornado struck Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula on Friday, flipping recreational vehicles in a small community, partially tearing the roof off at least one building and causing other damage. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths caused by the tornado that...
GAYLORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSB Radio

Man arrested after a low-speed chase involving an Amish buggy in Ohio

ASHTABULA, Ohio — A man was arrested after a low-speed chase involving an Amish buggy in Ohio on Saturday. WKYC says Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a wrong-way driver. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a horse and an Amish buggy. The deputy tried to stop the buggy but had no success. The deputy tried getting the horse to stop but it kept going past the deputy’s vehicle. He then noticed a man in the buggy who was wearing Amish clothing and slumped over.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WSB Radio

Hyundai announces $5.5B electric vehicle plant in Georgia

ELLABELL, Ga. — (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group confirmed Friday the company will spend $5.5 billion on a huge electric vehicle plant near Savannah that will employ thousands — a deal Georgia’s governor called the largest economic development project in the state’s history. Hyundai Motor...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Dubai developer to buy Florida condo collapse site for $120M

A billionaire developer from Dubai is set to purchase the site of a South Florida condominium that collapsed last June, killing 98 people, for $120 million after no other bids were submitted by the Friday evening deadline for next week's auction. Michael Fay, of Avison Young, said hundreds of potential...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

US forest chief calls for pause of prescribed fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Federal officials are warning that expanding drought conditions coupled with hot and dry weather, extreme wind and unstable atmospheric conditions have led to explosive fire behavior in the southwestern U.S., where large fires continued their march across New Mexico on Friday. Crews also...
SANTA FE, NM
WSB Radio

Abortion-friendly states prep for more patients if Roe falls

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Leaders of a Tennessee abortion clinic calculated driving distances and studied passenger rail routes as they scanned the map for another place to offer services if the U.S. Supreme Court lets states restrict or eliminate abortion rights. They chose Carbondale in Illinois —...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSB Radio

Announcement expected to confirm $7B auto plant in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — A year after the state of Georgia and local government partners spent $61 million to buy a sprawling tract of land for future industrial development, Gov. Brian Kemp planned to travel to the site Friday for what his office would only describe as a “special economic development announcement.”
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
70K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy