Buffalo, NY

Photos: President Biden visits Buffalo after mass shooting

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sy8qx_0fh2dZeo00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — President Joe Biden will be in Buffalo Tuesday to speak with families of the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting that killed 10 people at grocery store.

Biden arrives in Buffalo following mass shooting: What to expect

Biden is expected to visit the Tops Friendly Market location on Jefferson Avenue and give a speech at the Delevan Grider Community Center. Photos from his trip will be included here.

News 4 is continuing to learn more about the victims of this tragedy. You can find information about each of them here .

Latest news on the Buffalo mass shooting

    President Biden leaves from White House

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XK9T_0fh2dZeo00
      WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 17: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart the White House as they head for Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KE9L_0fh2dZeo00
      WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 17: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart the White House as they head for Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l1BzP_0fh2dZeo00
      WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 17: U.S. U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to Marine One on the South Lawn as they depart the White House for Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRbVz_0fh2dZeo00
      A US Secret Service agent keeps watch as the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden leave the White House aboard Marine One on May 17, 2022 (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLCgf_0fh2dZeo00
      Marine One, with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on board, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

    President Biden boards Air Force One

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yoVq4_0fh2dZeo00
      President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EVYr_0fh2dZeo00
      President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLQ5H_0fh2dZeo00
      US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 17, 2022. – The President and first lady Jill Biden head to Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday to meet with community leaders, first responders and the families of victims of a mass shooting that left 10 people dead and three wounded. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0MKS_0fh2dZeo00
      US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEkzs_0fh2dZeo00
      President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Washington, Md., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    President Biden arrives at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzXAE_0fh2dZeo00
      US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden disembark Air Force One at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. – Biden is visiting Buffalo after ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEv9w_0fh2dZeo00
      President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Marine One to board Air Force One at Washington, Md., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpueC_0fh2dZeo00
      President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by NY Gov Kathy Hochul as they arrive at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to pay their respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    President Biden visits memorial at Tops Friendly Market

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Am2vI_0fh2dZeo00
      President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03guWV_0fh2dZeo00
      President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the victims of Saturday’s shooting at a memorial across the street from the TOPS Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tc4yP_0fh2dZeo00
      President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IqYB_0fh2dZeo00
      US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a memorial near a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. – Biden is visiting Buffalo after ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store on May 14, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nm0WP_0fh2dZeo00
      President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7vCU_0fh2dZeo00
      US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a memorial near a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. – Biden is visiting Buffalo after ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store on May 14, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHLDo_0fh2dZeo00
      President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnXXb_0fh2dZeo00
      President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TorQ4_0fh2dZeo00
      US President Joe Biden (R) and US First Lady Jill Biden (2R) look on as New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) read a note at a memorial near a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. – Biden is visiting Buffalo after ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store on May 14, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXg4f_0fh2dZeo00
      New York Gov. Kathy Hochul looks at a memorial at the scene of a shooting at a supermarket as she pays respects to the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225Tr2_0fh2dZeo00
      From left, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., President Joe Biden, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walk together as they visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGxP6_0fh2dZeo00
      President Joe Biden visits the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. is second from left. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    President Biden’s speech in Buffalo

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXIdo_0fh2dZeo00
      US First Lady Jill Biden (L) listens as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after visiting a memorial near a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enHih_0fh2dZeo00
      US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after visiting a memorial near a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2owGNv_0fh2dZeo00
      US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after visiting a memorial near a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyqVL_0fh2dZeo00
      US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after visiting a memorial near a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3VWD_0fh2dZeo00
      BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MAY 17: With his wife Jill by his side, US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to guests, most of whom lost a family member in the Tops market shooting, at the Delavan Grider Community Center on May 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXwfH_0fh2dZeo00
      BUFFALO, NEW YORK – MAY 17: US President Joe Biden greets family members of victims of the Tops market shooting before leaving an event at the Delavan Grider Community Center on May 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    President Biden departs from Buffalo

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fD5xY_0fh2dZeo00
      US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0DfO_0fh2dZeo00
      US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtxHT_0fh2dZeo00
      US First Lady Jill Biden (R) looks on as US President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mmCbf_0fh2dZeo00
      US First Lady Jill Biden looks on as US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCxkE_0fh2dZeo00
      US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5d72_0fh2dZeo00
      US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Buffalo, New York, on May 17, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

    Wrap-up video

    Watch our live coverage of Biden’s visit here .

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

    Empire State Weekly: Buffalo mass shooting

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, we’re breaking down the state’s response in the wake of the deadly shooting rampage in Buffalo. Solomon Syed is joined by reporters Ayana Harry, Jamie DeLine, and Tara Lynch to review the different components of this tragedy.  We’re discussing everything from new executive orders targeting […]
    Donations being collected for those impacted by Buffalo shooting

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Mayor, Byron Brown, is collecting personal care items outside of Buffalo’s City Hall throughout the day on Friday. Items such as toilet paper, toothpaste, baby diapers and wipes, soap, shampoo, paper towels, and garbage bags are the non-perishable asked to be donated to help those impacted by the Buffalo shooting that […]
