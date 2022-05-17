TownTalk Show On-Demand: BISD Band Director Will Burks

A new face was added to the Brownfield Regional Medical Center (BRMC) Board of Directors and one leaving to take a break. During the regular scheduled BRMC Board meeting Tuesday night May 17, 2022 the Board moved to accept Chuck Nave as a member of the Board. During the municipal filing for local elections, BRMC had three seats available and were held by Sue Cottrell, Justin Hesse, and Bobby Lawrence. Cottrell was the only incumbent to file for her same position on the Board. Hesse and Lawrence did not and nobody else filed for those two positions. This sparked the BRMC Board to appoint a member to the Board. Nave was recommended by Board member Brian Paiva, and unanimously approved by the Board. Nave accepted the appointment and will be sworn in durning the next BRMC meeting.

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO