Brownfield, TX

TownTalk Show On-Demand: BISD Band Director Will Burks

towntalkradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to this edition of the TownTalk...

www.towntalkradio.com

towntalkradio.com

TownTalk Show On-Demand: Lions Club President Chris Edwards

Listen to this edition of the TownTalk Show On-Demand as we visit with Brownfield Noon Lions Club President Chris Edwards. He talked about the purpose of the Lions Club, plus he spoke about the upcoming Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Middle School (Old High School) commons area.
B93

Remember The House That Was Said To Be Haunted In Midland

I have always thought houses that looked like houses from movies looked pretty cool. If you have been in Midland a while, you can probably remember a house in south Midland that everyone talked about. The house is located behind La Mission restaurant on Big Spring Street. Every time I would drive by that house I always thought it looked like the old TV classic Munsters house.
MIDLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Kevin Bacon and Michael Bacon to Perform Live in Lubbock, Texas

Brothers Kevin and Michael Bacon are bringing their unique music styling to Lubbock's Cactus Theater later this year. The Bacon Brothers' will stop in the Hub City on September 11th, 2022 as part of their Out of Memory Tour in support of their 11th album Erato, named after the Greek muse of romantic poetry Eratos, set to release this summer.
LUBBOCK, TX
City
Brownfield, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
towntalkradio.com

Doreatha Dean Key

Doreatha Dean Key, 81, also known as “Granny” to her loved ones, passed away Wednesday May 18, 2022 at home in Brownfield, TX surrounded by family. She left this earth to walk in the Heavenly Garden exactly 14 years to the day after her beloved Sammy passed. Doreatha...
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

20-year-old buys Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 20-year-old Wesley Trook, born and raised in Lubbock, is the new owner of Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe. He started working at the shop in May of 2020, just before he graduated from Lubbock High School. He says he wanted a fun job to end high school and begin college with not knowing that two years later he would own the place.
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County ISD surprises Teachers in big way

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Over 800,000 dollars was given out today to teachers in ECISD to recognize and reward them for their hard work. For the first time in the district’s history over 120 teachers across 31 schools received checks for anywhere between 3,000 and 19,000 dollars. The amount received...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
#Isd#Brownfield Isd
FMX 94.5

Dry Your Tears, Lubbock! Plain Jane’s Fried Pies Isn’t Going Anywhere

Plain Jane's Fried Pies has become one of the most delicious staples in Lubbock and residents were incredibly sad when they announced that they would be closing their doors to the public. If you were devastated to hear that news, grab a tissue and dry those tears because they just announced that they have sold their business and that it will remain open.
everythinglubbock.com

Korn and Evanescence coming to Lubbock, United Supermarkets Arena

LUBBOCK, Texas – The “nu metal” 90s bands, Korn and Evanescence, will be performing on Wednesday, September 7 at the FMX 41st Birthday Bash at Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena. Korn were the founders of the “nu metal” genre in 1993. Evanescence joined the club in 1995,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Wish Wednesday: Plainview graduate’s old farm truck renovated

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Coffee and Cars Club is a group of car lovers who get together every month, to show-and-tell about their engines, and they also raise money for great causes. This month, the group teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to surprise high school senior Jayvian Lawson...
PLAINVIEW, TX
NewsBreak
Entertainment
towntalkradio.com

New face joins the BRMC Board of Directors as one leaves

A new face was added to the Brownfield Regional Medical Center (BRMC) Board of Directors and one leaving to take a break. During the regular scheduled BRMC Board meeting Tuesday night May 17, 2022 the Board moved to accept Chuck Nave as a member of the Board. During the municipal filing for local elections, BRMC had three seats available and were held by Sue Cottrell, Justin Hesse, and Bobby Lawrence. Cottrell was the only incumbent to file for her same position on the Board. Hesse and Lawrence did not and nobody else filed for those two positions. This sparked the BRMC Board to appoint a member to the Board. Nave was recommended by Board member Brian Paiva, and unanimously approved by the Board. Nave accepted the appointment and will be sworn in durning the next BRMC meeting.
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

Frenship father asking for community’s help after death of son

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seth Brillon was 18 years old and set to graduate from Frenship High School on Friday. Seth died unexpectedly on May 14, Saturday afternoon. Seth was in the NICU for 105 days after he was born. Later, he was diagnosed with autism, but he never let that stop him.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Specialty Dessert Shop in Lubbock Makes Tough Decision to Close

Back in January 2022, we told you about a new dessert shop that was opening up. Now, four months later, we've learned some sad news about the business. If you've never heard of this place, it's called Sweet & Fluffy. They serve up mini Dutch pancakes and Aguas Frescas with a twist. They're a locally-owned and operated spot that just moved to Lubbock, Texas from Salt Lake City, Utah a few months ago. They've always had the vision to open a storefront seven days a week, and their dream finally came true.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Meadow ISD Honors Athletes

On Monday night May 16, 2020 Meadow ISD hosted their annual Athletic Banquet honoring and celebrating their athletes accomplishments. Coach Josh Conner, Head Football/AD began with the Football Awards. Most Improved: Paul “Polly” Franco. Newcomer of the Year: Logan Castaneda. Defensive MVP: Jimmy German. Offinsive MVP: Kaleb Sanchez.
MEADOW, TX

