Florida State

Photos: 10-foot alligator found in Florida family’s pool

actionnewsjax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida family finds 10-foot alligator swimming in their pool...

www.actionnewsjax.com

CNN

Florida woman jokes about 'puppy’ found on e-Bay

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman posted about her new "puppy" Saturday. "I bought this new puppy off of eBay, but something seems to be wrong with him," Cindy Frasier said in a post. She says this new 'pet' hisses and growls at her. "Does anyone know if...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Florida teen wearing earbuds hit by train while walking on tracks

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old Florida girl was critically injured when a train struck her as she walked along the tracks. The conductor told a 911 dispatcher that the train hit a "juvenile trespasser" Monday afternoon. Edgewater police say the impact threw the teen into a...
EDGEWATER, FL
maggrand.com

Florida family holds special prom for teen disabled by brain injury

A Florida family worked hard to make sure their disabled daughter’s prom was a special occasion. On Thursday, 18-year-old Alyziah Lopez, of Tampa, rode in style to her high school prom at the Quality Inn and Suites Convention Center in New Port Richey. “I think she’s excited,” said Amy...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

When Florida Attacks: Surviving an alligator attack

A Central Florida firefighter nearly lost an arm while hunting for an alligator on Lake Jesup. He has experienced a remarkable recovery since that attack. We talked to experts to see how one might fend off an attack from the reptiles.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie 'Portal' Appears in Florida Sky

A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Florida couple spot alligator in back yard during breakfast

May 16 (UPI) -- A Florida couple sitting down for breakfast looked outside and were confronted with a shocking site: an alligator in their back yard. Trent and Tina Mermelstein said they were eating breakfast Saturday morning when they spotted the unusual intruder in their back yard. "We were just...
FLORIDA STATE
classiccountry1045.com

Almost A Dozen Animals Removed From Punta Gorda Rescue Facility

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Animal Control removed animals from All Creatures Safe Haven, a rescue facility in Punta Gorda. A variety of animals were removed including dogs, cats, a horse, and pigs who were in terrible condition. The owner said she was operating a hospice situation for animals.
PUNTA GORDA, FL

