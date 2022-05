A 33-year-old Flora man led Iuka Police and Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on a high speed chase early Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the chase began after Cecorrey Finkley was clocked doing 80 miles per hour on U.S. 50 near the Bannister Road east of Salem. Finkley reportedly fled, traveling through Salem at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour before going north on I-57. Nine miles north of Salem Finkley gave up and stopped. The sheriff’s department says he was taken into custody for aggravated fleeing and eluding police and driving on a suspended license without incident.

