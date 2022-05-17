Comets’ Russo suspended for Game 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we talked about last night, the Augustana Hockey program will start in 2023 with the luxury of being in a conference. It became official today that the Vikings new prgram will be part of the CCHA along with Mankato, Bemidji State and St. Thomas. The Mavericks lost in the Frozen Four championship game this year. We had SF native Walker Duehr on Calling All Sports today. He played for the Mavericks and signed with the Calgary Flames... He’s excited for Augie and so is the new coach Garrett Raboin. ”To have a home, know where you’re going to play, know the path forward and to be in the CCHA that’s so exciting. We’re going to have the regional rivalries. We’re a part of a league that has so many great universities already in it and it’s operating at a high level,” says the new head coach.

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO