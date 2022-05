If you're looking to experience some tasty dining without spending a dime, it could be just a subway ride away. In a new partnership with the James Beard Foundation, the MTA just announced its DineAaway sweepstakes, an initiative meant to encourage New Yorkers to use public transit again to explore new dining destinations in the area. Lucky winners can expect to receive foodie prizes as well as dinners, takeout cards, and sought-after experiences, including tickets to Brooklyn Magazine Festival and an overnight stay at Hotel Indigo (East End). If you wish to participate, you can enter the sweepstakes at this link.

