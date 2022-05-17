ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Married At First Sight’ Reunion Sneak Peek: Alyssa Shares Regrets and Apologizes to Chris After Divorce

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Looking back with regret. Married at First Sight 's Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman chose to get a divorce only 12 days after meeting at the altar on the Lifetime reality series, and Us Weekly 's exclusive sneak peek from the reunion special reveals that the bride has some regrets.

'MAFS' Season 14 Finale: Which Couples Are Still Together on Decision Day?

"I came into this with the purest intentions," Alyssa, 30, insists in the clip from the Wednesday, May 17, reunion as she and Chris, 35, sit down with host Kevin Frazier to look back at their relationship throughout MAFS season 14. The other Boston couples have eight weeks to look back on, but Chris and Alyssa split shortly after their honeymoon.

"I wanted to find my person more than anything," Alyssa explains. "When it didn't work out for me, I panicked, and I didn't handle myself the way I would have liked. And I'm sorry for that."

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman Lifetime

She adds that while she regrets her behavior, she doesn't regret joining Married at First Sight . "But looking back now, I'm grateful for the things that I've learned," she says. "I just want everyone to know that I came into that for the right reasons."

Adorable! 'Married at First Sight' Babies: Pics

Throughout season 14, Chris felt that Alyssa wasn't putting in the effort. He suspected that the lack of physical attraction was the problem. Frazier questions whether Alyssa even gave her husband a real chance, but she doesn't give a yes or no answer.

"I wish there was things that I didn't say because of the mental state that I was in," she explains. "I didn't feel like it was right, right away. I saw him and yes, he was not my physical type when I saw him. But there was things that happened besides the physical attraction that made me feel that way, that really upset me."

She claims the wedding was where she started to become concerned. "As the night went on and I learned things about him, like when I was standing with his three groomsmen," she recalls.

Chris' buddies told her that he was stubborn and liked to be right all the time. Apparently, that was a real red flag for the bride. She refused to even sleep in the honeymoon suite with Chris that night.

All the ‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Still Together Today

At the reunion, Alyssa explains, "I don't see how we're compatible. We have no shared hobbies in my opinion. We don't share the same core values and beliefs and that's, I feel like, where things got misconstrued and messed up and why my brain wasn't working right. I was bawling my eyes out. It was horrible."

She concludes that the whole MAFS experience was overwhelming for her, but how will Chris react to her explanation? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

The Married at First Sight season 14 reunion specials airs on Lifetime Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments / 14

Kathleen Shaw
5d ago

She is still very shallow not to find out what he was like on her own

Reply(2)
18
moon dogie
5d ago

Too little too late. Nobody cares now Missy. You have shown your true self already

Reply
9
AP_001943.4490e3e67f384fd0b0a9f035b8553a26.0050
5d ago

Just go away..you weren’t worthy of Chris

Reply
22
