Obituary for Tina Renee Haymon

KJAS in Jasper, TX, reports that a Jasper County man who was wanted in Louisiana was arrested in Tyler County. According to KJAS, Sheriff Bryan Weatherford deputies responded at about 7:00 a.m. on May 9, 2022 to a report of a disturbance in the Fred RV Park on Farm to Market Road 92. One of the people involved in the disturbance was David Lummus (30), of Buna, TX. It was learned Lummus was wanted in Avoyelles Parish on a Theft charge. Lummus was arrested and taken to the Tyler County Jail where he was awaiting extradition to Avoyelles Parish.

TYLER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO