Obituary for Tina Renee Haymon

Funeral services for Richard L. Williams Jr., 76, of Leesville, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in the New Willow Baptist Church of Leesville. Burial will follow in the Leesville Memorial Cemetery in Leesville. For full obituary, visit Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
Juanita Alston Peavy, 97, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on May 15, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home, until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM.
Gaye Woodard McKee, 89, passed away on May 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18 from 5-8pm at Chaddick Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 19 at 10am at Rosepine United Pentecostal Church in Rosepine, LA. Interment will be at Rosepine Cemetery.
Andrade Joseph Anthony McCasland, 1, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Friday, May 13, 2022. Visitation and funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. For...
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18th from 5:00 p.m. until service time Thursday in the Church. Funeral services for Betty Jo Sanders, 84, of Hornbeck will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hornbeck. Burial will follow in the Oak...
Richard Lamor Thornock, 76, of Leesville, Louisiana, went to be with the Lord May 16, 2022. His visitation is being held on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. at Jeane’s Funeral Service, 100 E. Union St. Leesville, LA. Following the visitation, the memorial service with full military honors will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 3348 University Pkwy. Leesville, LA.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a report of stolen flatbed gooseneck trailer that occurred on April 20, 2022, in the area of Dee Gilland Rd. in Singer, LA. The trailer has an attached Honda motor and hydraulic crane. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation please contact BPSO:. 337-463-3281,
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Heart of Worship Church (HOW) in Pineville has purchased the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant operates out of. The two parties were recently in a land dispute after the church put up a fence on what they believed was the property line between the church and the restaurant. The fence limited parking and blocked the drive-thru and handicap entrance to the restaurant and was eventually torn down by a fed-up passerby.
On May 6, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troopers began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Enterprise Blvd. and Broad Street in Calcasieu Parish that claimed the life of 27-year-old John Blake Baldwin of Sulphur. LA. The preliminary investigation revealed Troopers observed...
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Friends and family of a Sabine County woman murdered by her former boyfriend hope an increased reward will help bring her killer to justice. A Facebook page run by Darci Bass, the mother of Livye Lewis, announced Wednesday that the reward for information leading to the arrest of Matthew Edgar has reached $10,000.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 40, both of West Monroe are accused of contractor fraud after failing to complete a floor installation job, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The victims said in May 2021, they entered into an agreement...
It’s National EMS week and KNOE is highlighting emergency medical service workers in Ouachita Parish. Ouachita Parish residents drive through for monthly Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA. Updated: 11 hours ago. Ouachita Parish residents drive through for monthly Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA.
CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – The public is being asked to assist in locating a missing Crowley man last seen at the Pilot Travel Center truck stop in Iowa, La. According to State Police, the family of James Hubert Breaux of Crowley says he was last seen Friday (May 13) just before 8 p.m. and is traveling in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a Louisiana license plate C281416.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three DeRidder homes have burned in three days, authorities said. Officials are investigating house fires on Elton Mango Drive and E. Fourth Street Wednesday morning and a fire on Ollie Street on Monday, DeRidder Fire Chief Ken Harlow confirmed. There were no injuries or fatalities...
KJAS in Jasper, TX, reports that a Jasper County man who was wanted in Louisiana was arrested in Tyler County. According to KJAS, Sheriff Bryan Weatherford deputies responded at about 7:00 a.m. on May 9, 2022 to a report of a disturbance in the Fred RV Park on Farm to Market Road 92. One of the people involved in the disturbance was David Lummus (30), of Buna, TX. It was learned Lummus was wanted in Avoyelles Parish on a Theft charge. Lummus was arrested and taken to the Tyler County Jail where he was awaiting extradition to Avoyelles Parish.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a case that stems along the Louisiana-Texas line. Livye Lewis from Sabine Parish was killed in Sabine County by Matthew Edgar, a man who’s been on the run since his trial. Authorities aren’t ruling out any location, he could be anywhere from...
A 27-year-old Sulphur man injured in a May 6 crash at the intersection of Enterprise Boulevard and Broad Street has died of his injuries. Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson TFC Derek Senegal said John Blake Baldwin died on Monday. Senegal said Baldwin was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle...
A couple of weeks ago, we reported that a committee had been formed called the Friends Of Bern Terry who are putting on a benefit for Southwest Louisiana's beloved weatherman Ben Terry. Ben is undergoing treatment right now for Colon Cancer for the second time in less than two years...
I think it's everyone's dream to live in a mansion but in Southwest Louisiana known as Sportsmens Paradise, how about living in a mansion on the water. I believe that would be anyone's dream here in the South. Well, now you can as a huge mansion in Big Lake just...
Sheriff Sam Craft and Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announced this afternoon that Braxton Basco, a 2022 graduate of Simpson High School, has been awarded a scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriff's Scholarship Program. Braxton is the son of Lavelle and Casey Basco. According the the Sheriff's Office, he plans to attend...
