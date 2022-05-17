ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Freya Is Up For Adoption This Week, May Be Your New Best Friend

By Baxter
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meet Freya! She came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility. Because of this, nothing is known about her history. This social butterfly loves people and giving kisses! . Freya was adopted and returned the next day due to not getting along with the other large dog in the home-...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Most Minnesotans Can’t Do This – Can You?

This is one of those things that I never really thought about...like at all. Mostly because there was no need. I had one set of sheets. So, wash them and put them back on the bed. Problem solved. But, as time has progressed, and I have more than one bed in the house, and this included winter (flannel) and summer sheets, things have changed.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Pets & Animals
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
City
Saint Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON

5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did With Dandelions

After all the rain and storms last week the grass has totally greened up, and yellowed in some cases. Yards across central Minnesota saw an outbreak of dandelions with the onset of real spring weather, and it got me thinking about this experience as a kid. It was always so awesome to go out for recess in the spring to a huge grassy area filled with new "flowers". Of course, as a kid we didn't know they were annoying invasive weeds, and that was the beauty of being a child.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Find Out How You Can Help End Childhood Hunger For Central Minnesota Families

FACT was actually started when a little boy came home and asked his parent if it was stealing if a child took food out of the trash and brought it home? (That child was taking food home to help feed his siblings). When the parent responded that it wasn't stealing, the child said, "Well...what are we doing about this Mom?" Thanks to this little boy and his caring thoughts and words to his Mom, FACT was born to help feed area children.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch for Highly Invasive Jumping Worms in MN

MINNEAPOLIS -- As you get out and start working on your yard and in your garden, you are being advised to watch for the highly invasive jumping worms. The worms can damage the soil and gardens. They have spread across several Midwestern states, including here in Minnesota. So far there...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Best Friend#Dog#Toys#Nylabones
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Power Lodge Buys Miller Marine in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud marine dealership has a new owner. Tom Dehn owner and operator of Power Lodge has bought Miller Marine. Power Lodge has four dealerships located in Minnesota and southwest Florida and sells and services a combination of marine and powersports equipment. Power Lodge started in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WTIP

Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Hard Mountain Dew comes to Minnesota

Attention all Minnesotans who love their Mountain Dew: You can now buy boozy versions of the fluorescent beverage here in the state. What's new: Hard Mtn Dew hit local shelves Monday, a spokesperson confirmed. Minnesota is the sixth state to get distribution of the drink since its February debut. What to expect: A press release says the drink, which comes in original, Baja Blast, Black Cherry and Watermelon flavors, "offers the same great taste of [Mountain Dew] but with an added edge of 5% alcohol by volume." Yes, but: Our Axios Des Moines colleague Linh Ta sampled the Black Cherry flavor and wasn't a fan.Interested? Find retailers here.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
AM 1390 KRFO

Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesotans in Vegas – Rookie Mistakes to Avoid (and things to do)

I have been to Las Vegas probably close to 10 times or so. It's one of our favorite go-to vacation spots. I know everyone thinks of gambling when they think of Las Vegas, but there is SO many other things to do. Obviously there is the gambling part, but you don't need to do that. In fact, with everything else there is to do, you could avoid that completely... I said you COULD.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Dave's Hot Chicken bringing six locations to Minnesota

(Lakeville, MN) -- A hot chicken restaurant is coming to Minnesota. Dave's Hot Chicken announced six new locations in the state on Monday. They include Apple Valley, Rosemount, Edina, Bloomington, and Lakeville. The California-based restaurant features chicken tenders, sliders, kale slaw, mac & cheese, and fries.
LAKEVILLE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Location Closed, Now Last MN Location has Also Closed

Throughout the last two years, since the COVID pandemic, we have seen so many restaurants and businesses struggle or just flat out close. Brother's Bar and Grill in St. Cloud actually closed pre-pandemic, in 2018. But there was another location in Minneapolis, not too far from Target Center. This was the last location in Minnesota. It has now also closed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Axios Twin Cities

5 Twin Cities farmers markets to visit this May

The weather is warm and summer farmers markets have returned to Minneapolis.If you want to support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce, check out these markets open now. Mill City Farmers Market: A downtown Minneapolis staple, this market is steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and posts weekly vendor lists for visitors to plan ahead.Open Saturdays, 8am-1pm. St. Paul Farmers Market: Though the downtown St. Paul market is the most popular, the organization operates over 15 others across the east metro. Roseville, Andover, Burnsville and St. Paul's are open now. Dates and times vary, see the calendar for more. Richfield Farmers Market: The market at Veterans Park has a large variety of vendors, including small businesses, local bakeries and food trucks. Saturdays, 7am-12pm. Minneapolis Farmers Market: This daily market operates year-round near North Loop, and a second location on Nicollet Avenue in downtown will open later this summer. Daily, 6am-1pm. Northeast Farmers Market: Shoppers can visit the weekly outdoor market or stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the monthly "Market After Dark" — $1 from each beverage purchased is donated to the market. Saturdays, 9am-1pm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy