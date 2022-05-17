ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This Skincare System Has Changed My Views on Microbiome Restoration

wmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo months ago, I received a package from a former beauty editor named Dahlia Devkota inviting me to try Editrix, a new skincare brand she’d developed that focuses on strengthening the skin’s microbiome system. Over the past year, I’ve been up to my (very hydrated) eyelids testing out skincare products that...

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
wmagazine.com

The Best All-Natural Deodorants for Summer

Despite the stigmas behind visible sweat stains and showing up to a garden party in the dead of summer dripping with perspiration, the act of sweating is not only necessary, but beneficial for the body. When you perspire, your body is either regulating your temperature or secreting toxins. That said, however natural and valuable the act of sweating can be for your health, your social life is a different story. Most people look to either antiperspirant or deodorant to quell any offending smells or stains. Antiperspirant generally uses aluminum salts to stop sweat by blocking the underarm pores (where folks tend to sweat the most). Increasingly, health-conscious individuals are moving away from antiperspirants—sweating is, after all, essential for the body, and aluminum salt has been linked in certain studies to breast cancer and Alzheimer’s. As time goes on and more information and research surfaces, most are becoming more mindful about what ingredients their bodies can absorb—and, as a result, prefer to veer on the cleanest side of things.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy