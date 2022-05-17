This Skincare System Has Changed My Views on Microbiome Restoration

Despite the stigmas behind visible sweat stains and showing up to a garden party in the dead of summer dripping with perspiration, the act of sweating is not only necessary, but beneficial for the body. When you perspire, your body is either regulating your temperature or secreting toxins. That said, however natural and valuable the act of sweating can be for your health, your social life is a different story. Most people look to either antiperspirant or deodorant to quell any offending smells or stains. Antiperspirant generally uses aluminum salts to stop sweat by blocking the underarm pores (where folks tend to sweat the most). Increasingly, health-conscious individuals are moving away from antiperspirants—sweating is, after all, essential for the body, and aluminum salt has been linked in certain studies to breast cancer and Alzheimer’s. As time goes on and more information and research surfaces, most are becoming more mindful about what ingredients their bodies can absorb—and, as a result, prefer to veer on the cleanest side of things.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO