Connecticut ADL director speaks on hate crimes, Buffalo shootings

By John Silva
 3 days ago

Hamden, Conn./WTIC - In wake of the mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York supermarket alleged to have been carried out by a person who specifically targeted Black people, the regional director of the Connecticut Anti-Defamation League says more needs to be done to address an increase in hate crimes across the country.

"We're calling on President Biden to convene a summit on hate and extremism and to develop a plan to combat hate crimes, white supremacy, and violent extremism", said Stacey Sobel.

She says there's been a "twenty-fold increase over the last four years in white supremacist propaganda, including racist, anti-Semetic, anti-LGBTQ fliers, stickers and banners".

Sobel says it will take a concerted effort on a number of fronts to reduce such behavior.

She also says one reason for the increase in hate incidents may be the fact that many extremist groups require action from their prospective members.

Sobel goes on to say that parents are increasingly under pressure to monitor what their children view online.

She says hate messages aren't only in videos, screeds and manifestos on web sites.

In addition, Sobel says hate messages are being embedded in video games, making it even more of a challenge for parents to get a handle on the children's online habits.

