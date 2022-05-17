ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger dies during Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Nashville

By Lucas Wright, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — A passenger died while on a flight to Nashville on Monday, Nexstar’s WKRN has confirmed.

The flight arrived at Nashville International Airport at around 3 p.m. from Seattle, Washington.

A viewer shared video of the body being removed from the Alaska Airlines plane Monday afternoon.

In the video, officials with the medical examiner’s office can be seen carrying a gurney with the body off the plane.

In a statement to WKRN, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said, in part: “Our hearts are with the family, and out of respect for their privacy we will not be sharing any more details.”

There is no word on the identity of the deceased. The cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner’s office.

