Birmingham, AL

Carver High School senior identified as fatal shooting victim

By Austin Franklin, Phil Pinarski
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Monday evening.

Child struck during shooting near Tuscaloosa apartment pool

According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, authorities were called to the scene just before 5:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they discovered a 17-year-old was shot and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Dwaine Zachery Thomas. Thomas was a senior at G.W. Carver High School and was scheduled to graduate in a couple weeks.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan released the following statement regarding Thomas’ death:

We have suffered the tragic loss of a student in Birmingham City Schools, and our hearts are saddened. Dwaine Thomas was a senior at Carver High School. He had already completed his graduation requirements and was scheduled to march in a couple of weeks. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dwaine’s family and his family of teachers and friends at Carver. Grief counselors will be at the school for students and staff today.

Dr. Mark Sullivan.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

Nicole McClain
5d ago

I remember seeing the victim grow up from a little boy to a handsome young man this is so senseless and some people don't value human life

