ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Get 1TB of Cloud Storage for Less Than $140

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9mZf_0fh2WsuM00

Most people in the digital age create a mountain of data in their lives. So imagine if you're running your own business on top of managing your personal information stash? Entrepreneurs create an entire Himalayas of data and they need effective ways to securely store and manage that data. While there are a number of good business solutions to help you and your team manage your data, they can often get expensive very fast. And you really can't just rely on the onboard storage of your laptop or phone.

With Koofr Cloud Storage, you can get 1TB of storage for less than $150. Koofr is a safe, private, simple cloud storage service that you can access through web browser, mobile app, and WebDav. It has earned a number of great reviews, including 4.6 stars on G2, GetApp, and Capterra; 4.3 stars on Trustpilot; and 4.0 stars on TechRadar.

Koofr claims to be the only cloud storage solution that doesn't track you and your data and it gives you extra simplicity by letting you connect all of your existing cloud accounts to your Koofr cloud. You can upload, access, and share any kind of files with no size limit and navigate your cloud with ease. Koofr offers a duplicate finder to help you remove duplicate files and maximize your space in your cloud and you can manage your files and account with a wide variety of tools. Koofr's advanced renaming option and link customization lets you organize files in a way that works for you and makes the entire library much more searchable. And, of course, all of your files are encrypted in rest and in transfer so they're never at risk of exposure.

Give you and your business a cloud storage boost. Right now, you can get lifetime access to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for just $139.99.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to Tell if Your Wi-Fi Is Slow From Internet Throttling (and What to Do if It Is)

Slow internet speeds can be caused by a number of things. Your router could be outdated or it could be too far away from your TV or computer, for example. Those fixes may be as easy as restarting your modem and router or upgrading to a mesh network. But another reason for your slow Wi-Fi could be bandwidth throttling. Resulting from the 2019 Supreme Court decision declining to hear an appeal on net neutrality, ISPs can still legally stifle your internet, limiting your broadband if you're streaming more TV than they want and serving slower connections to websites owned by their competitors.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

Meet ‘Box’, a decentralized cloud server that lets you own your data instead of Amazon or Google

Building on the same ethos as Bitcoin and Web3 is, Box wants to do to storage what Cryptocurrency did to banking – break the chain of command. Instead of the status quo, where Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft make you pay subscription fees to store your data on their servers, Box has a better alternative. Buy and run your own server and store data on it… but it goes one step ahead. Any extra storage you don’t use gets leased out to someone else, and you earn revenue for it.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Windows 11 Hidden Features That'll Change How You Use Your Computer

Windows 11 began its staggered rollout last year, and since then Microsoft said its latest operating system is ready for broad deployment. This means anyone with a computer that meets the minimum requirements should be able to download and install Windows 11. Whether you're using your computer for work or...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#1tb#Laptop#Smartphone App#Web Browser#Himalayas#Techradar
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,000 off today

While there are many laptop deals online, most of these devices don’t quite cut it for a power user. If you need tons of processing power in a slim form factor, we found the perfect offer. One of the featured products in today’s Dell laptop deals is the Dell Vostro 7510, a business-class machine with a powerful i7 processor and a thin and light body. You can pick up this computer from the Dell website for just $1,149, a $1,064 discount from the regular price of $2,213. Keep reading to discover why this could be your next daily driver.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Best Buy drops the prices of almost all its 82-inch TVs

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, this may be the opportunity that you’ve been waiting for. Best Buy has slashed the prices of almost all the 82-inch TVs that you can purchase from the retailer, so if such a large screen can fit in your living room according to our guide on what size TV to buy, you should take advantage of these discounts while they’re available.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon’s Alexa can now tell you if your security camera sees a person or package

Alexa has always had aspirations to be a type of digital butler, and today, it’s getting closer to that goal. Amazon’s voice assistant can now announce when there’s a person or package at your video doorbell or security camera. If you have an Echo smart display or Fire TV, it can also show you who or what is there by automatically pulling up a live video feed. The new feature will work with video doorbells and security cameras from Ring, Google Nest, and Abode, with more brands potentially adding the ability thanks to a new API from Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Amazon will give you cashback in exchange for your shopping receipts

Amazon's Alexa mobile app is primarily useful for Echo owners for changing various settings of the voice assistant and the associated device, but the app also offers a shopping list functionality that might have flown under the radar for many Echo users. The e-commerce giant is looking to change that with its Alexa Shopping List Savings program and is even offering cashback to lure users into it. The move will also provide the company with valuable insight into consumers' shopping habits.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
PC Magazine

Walmart Memorial Day Sale: Save on 50-Inch Vizio TV, Acer Swift Laptop, More

Ahead of a three-day sale that looks poised to take on Amazon's Prime Day, Walmart is kicking off its Memorial Day sale early with rollbacks on thousands of items. Deals span a variety of categories, including TVs, laptops, and robot vacuums. MSI's all-AMD Bravo 15, for example, is a value-focused gaming notebook that, thanks to a Ryzen 4000 series processor, delivers admirable 1080p frame rates and features for the money. And it can be yours for $699, a $400 discount.
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Phone Deals: Top Discounts From Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Unlocked Phones

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The days of being able to walk into your carrier's store and get a new phone for $50 to $100 are gone, along with phone contracts, but that doesn't mean that phone deals disappeared with it. Over the past few years, carriers including Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile have become far more aggressive with deals for both new and existing customers as each of them continue to push their 5G networks. These days it's not out of the ordinary to find deals that can score you a new high-end phone for free, but you often need to be on one of the carriers' higher-end 5G plans and agree to monthly bill credits over a 24- to-36 month period, which locks you into service and if you cancel before then you're on the hook for the difference.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Best Wi-Fi range extenders in 2022

The best Wi-Fi extender give your home the extra Wi-Fi coverage it needs, while abolishing lag, and minimizing network latencies. The best Wi-Fi extender solves a problem most people often don't think about until it comes to bite them in the ass. A weak Wi-Fi signal can disrupt an important Zoom call, or mean you can't enjoy browsing social media in the back bathroom. Imagine setting up your powerful new PC only to realize you're slightly out of your wireless router's range.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

An off-grid Starlink user achieves 'infinite WiFi' with 300 watts of solar

A Starlink user is running their setup purely on solar energy, allowing them to live an enviable off-grid lifestyle. The Starlink customer, Steve Birch, who works in facility management, is powering SpaceX's internet service completely off-grid. The service, which has recently gained significant public attention for its role in the Ukraine conflict, allows users to access the internet almost anywhere — and Birch is taking that concept to its limits.
IDAHO STATE
PC Magazine

Get Up to 40% Off Electronics, More During Walmart's 3-Day Sale

Looking to save on a robot vacuum or finally get your hands on the latest game console? From June 2-5, paid Walmart+ members will be able to access exclusive online discounts for up to 40% off select electronics, home and garden equipment, and more. This online-only event will have a limited stock of must-have items, like the PlayStation 5, with free shipping.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

The 5 Types of VPNs and When to Use Them

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a tool used to securely connect to a network over the internet. It establishes a private connection, also called a VPN tunnel, and routes all traffic and communication through that tunnel. VPNs can be divided into different types, based on their features, protocols,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Penny Hoarder

What Is a VPN? And Do I Need One?

In the technology world, VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) are a hot topic. No matter where you seem to turn, there are advertisements promoting VPNs when using your computer or other mobile devices. But what exactly is a VPN, and how can it help you keep sensitive data, such as your...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

3 Ways to Tell If Your SIM Has Been Cloned

Are you worried that someone cloned your SIM card? Do you tend to forget your phone in public spaces or leave it on the table during social meetings?. How can someone clone your SIM card? And what are the signs that your SIM card has been hacked?. How Can Someone...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

How to go passwordless in Windows 10 or 11

Typing your password each time you want to sign into Windows can be a hassle, especially if that password is lengthy or otherwise complex. My Windows password is notably long and complex, so it's not something I'd relish having to type every time. Instead, Microsoft lets you establish an alternative...
NFL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy