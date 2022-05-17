ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, SC

$2 Million Lottery Ticket Sold At Grocery Store in Chester, South Carolina

By Randi Moultrie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinner, winner, chicken dinner! Someone in South Carolina just got $2 million richer! If you bought a ticket recently, you may want to check those numbers. The Rock Hill Herald reports...

