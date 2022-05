It’s been three long years that we’ve suffered without Ludi’s corned beef-silog, after an expired lease took them out in the summer of 2019, but HEY. GUESS WHAT. They’re opening back up at Second and Stewart, in the former Long Provincial Vietnamese space, just two blocks north of their old shop, according to SEA Today. This is the best Seattle restaurant news all year, and I mean that literally.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO