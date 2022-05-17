ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

'This is a nationwide issue'| NY pastor speaks on Buffalo mass shooting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP)—The shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, is the latest example of something that's been part of U.S. history since the beginning: targeted racial violence. Authorities say the suspected...

96.1 The Breeze

The Family Of The Buffalo Mass Shooting Killer Blames It On COVID-19

Most of us are still trying to understand how a person can have so much hate in their heart to drive over 200 miles to target people, just because of their skin color and zip code. Now, this. Family members of Payton Gendron, the mass murderer who committed the hate crime at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, are blaming COVID-19 for his horrific crimes. Yes, you read that right. Two of his extended family members spoke out and tried to excuse the heinous, deadly mass shooting on a virus that 82 million other Americans contracted. I haven't heard of one other case where a person got infected with COVID-19 and then picked up an assault rifle and targeted a specific race, with the goal of killing as many people as possible. Maybe I missed that news report.
wskg.org

Conklin, Binghamton residents react differently to racist attack in Buffalo

BINGHAMTON, NY (WSKG) — The alleged gunman who killed 10 people in a racist attack in a Buffalo grocery store this weekend is from Conklin, New York. Residents of the small, mostly white town largely expressed shock at the attack. Some Black residents in nearby Binghamton are less surprised....
fox5ny.com

Buffalo mass shooting suspect wore hazmat suit to school, claimed he'd stabbed cat

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The 18-year-old accused of allegedly killing 10 people and wounding three others in the Buffalo, New York grocery store shooting on May 14 that officials say is racially motivated wore a hazmat suit to class when his high school returned from its in-person learning pause due to COVID-19, yearbook pictures obtained by Fox News Digital show.
2 On Your Side

Funerals being planned for mass shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Funeral services are now being planned for the victims of the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Ten people were killed in the shooting, and three more people were wounded in the Saturday afternoon attack. 2 On Your side will continue to update this story with services as they are released.
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Radio Host Has Message For Western New York

What is going to happen to the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue? We got answers from one of our own. It has felt like the longest stretch of days in Western New York since the horrific actions on May 14, 2022, leaving the City of Good Neighbors in disbelief that something of this nature could have happened in our homes.
News 8 WROC

Ten dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” Police said he shot 11 Black and two white victims before surrendering to […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

After Buffalo shooting, Stefanik faces scrutiny for past Facebook posts

Social media posts by North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik are coming under new scrutiny after a mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. Last year, Stefanik shared posts that critics say peddled a racist conspiracy theory, which appeared in the gunman’s alleged manifesto. In the posts, Stefanik...
WGRZ TV

Chautauqua County reporting 'high' COVID-19 community levels

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County health officials announced Friday that the county is now designated as having a 'high' COVID-19 community level. The Centers for Disease Control is recommending residents or visitors to wear a mask inside public spaces, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

