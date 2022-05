Jamie Carragher believes Mohamed Salah should sign a new Liverpool contract to benefit his own career, warning of past stars who have failed to shine after leaving Anfield. Salah's future is up in the air on Merseyside with just one year to run on his current contract despite having starred since his 2017 arrival, scoring 155 goals in 252 games and having just won the Football Writers' Player of the Year.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO