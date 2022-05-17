ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Through The Decades: The Seventies

By Bruce Warren
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at the World Cafe, we love the music from the '70s. It was an...

NPR

Disco lights, all the rage in the 70s, are still going strong underwater

(SOUNDBITE OF BEE GEES' "STAYIN' ALIVE") Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You feel it? Disco was all the rage back in the '70s, and apparently the vibe is still going strong underwater. British scientists had been trying to catch lobsters and crabs without using fish, so they baited their traps with LED lights instead. No crustaceans, but in jumped lots and lots of scallops. The critters can have more than 100 eyes, and apparently they just love the underwater light show. One researcher called it a scallop disco, and we ran with it.
NPR

Mary Lattimore & Paul Sukeena, 'Hundred Dollar Hoagie'

When books are eventually written about music made during quarantine — and they will be — creativity and connection must center them. Somewhere between how i'm feeling now and FLOWERS for VASES / descansos there should be mention of West Kensington. Recorded early in the pandemic, Philly neighbors and friends Mary Lattimore and Paul Sukeena capture both isolation's bleary uncertainty and intimate camaraderie with ambient music that wonders and wanders.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
NPR

'Evil Dead' has added a video game to the cult-classic horror franchise

It's one of the great cult classic horror franchises. "The Evil Dead" first hit the big screen in 1981. Since then, there have been sequels, a TV show, a musical and, now, a video game. NPR's Vincent Acovino spoke with the team behind Evil Dead: The Game about how to adapt a classic movie world to an interactive one while preserving what fans love about it.
NPR

Where is 'Harry's House' anyway? Harry Styles explains

Harry Styles has been constantly on the go since his teenage years in the boy band One Direction – one world tour after another. So the idea of home is something he's been giving a lot of thought. Just consider the title of his new album, out today: Harry's House.
NPR

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' does not, in fact, represent a new era

The answer to why franchises last too long is usually money; let's say that plainly. Few people are naive about it. That's often the practical reason why stories that have gone dry are wrung out again over and over, yielding less and less. The result is often something like the...
NPR

New documentary shows how comedy legend George Carlin went from genial to cynical

George Carlin's American Dream, which debuts Friday on HBO, shows how the comedian's persona sharpened over the years, from genial jokester to hardened cynic. A new HBO documentary on the late comedy legend George Carlin charts his evolving style over a lifetime of performing. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says "George Carlin's American Dream," which debuts tonight, shows how Carlin's comedy persona sharpened over the years from genial jokester to hardened cynic.
NPR

Max Roach's 1960 landmark 'We Insist!' proves timeless in a reissue

This is FRESH AIR. Last month, Max Roach's 1960 album "We Insist!" was reissued on CD. It also was named to the National Recording Registry, a roster of works deemed culturally, historically or aesthetically significant. Our jazz critic, Kevin Whitehead, says Roach's landmark album scores in all three categories. (SOUNDBITE...
