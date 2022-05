A fund has been set up to accept monetary donations for the Pierre family whose home was damaged in a fire Tuesday (May 17, 2022) night. Steven and Allysen Kerr and their two children all made it out safely, thanks to being alerted to the situation by Sophie, the family dog. The Kerr family adopted Sophie from PAWS Animal Rescue, having no idea that one day she would be the one rescuing them.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO