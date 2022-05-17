Feeling *Meh* About Work? These 6 Home Office Design Hacks Might Help

When it comes to curls, YouTuber and content creator Chloe Homan knows how to chat. Known by her online moniker Frizzandfrillzz, Homan has built an online community of curly-haired folx on the foundation of celebrating and embracing their hair — a topic we discussed in detail over Google Hangouts. "Growing up in the 2000s, I felt like curls weren’t seen as pretty or well-kept, and that you needed to straighten and then curl your hair for it to be okay," Homan shares. She adds with a laugh that, although she's always worn her curly hair natural, "whether it looked great or not is a different story." Years of styling experimentation led to the 2010 launch of her now established YouTube channel, a platform she fills with engaging vlogs spanning from curl tutorials to product reviews.

