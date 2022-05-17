Dining for a Difference Recognizes Extraordinary Community Leaders and the Power of Resilience in our Communities

Some famous and not-so-famous projects were honored with the City of Atlanta’s annual Design Awards May 17. The awards are intended to honor achievements in new construction, historic preservation, public art and landscape design. They include the “Awards of Excellence” bestowed by the Atlanta Urban Design Commission (UDC), which oversees changes to historic buildings, and the “Community Design Awards,” which are voted on by Neighborhood Planning Units for a variety of sites and services.

