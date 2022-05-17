ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Dining for a Difference Recognizes Extraordinary Community Leaders and the Power of Resilience in our Communities

By Families First
saportareport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta was again making waves as the Georgia Aquarium ballroom set the scene for the post-COVID comeback of Families First’s evening of recognizing extraordinary community impact and raising funds for its wraparound social services and innovative behavioral health counseling for children and families. Beginning with the vividly painted story of Families...

saportareport.com

saportareport.com

Propel ATL revealed as Atlanta Bicycle Coalition’s new name at awards event

Propel ATL is the new name of the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition (ABC), revealed at the nonprofit’s May 19 “Blinkie Awards” for transportation advocacy. The new name for the 31-year-old ABC follows significant changes in recent years beyond bicycling. In 2019, ABC expanded its advocacy mission to include all “sustainable transportation,” including walking and mass transit. And in 2021, it merged with the pedestrian advocacy organization PEDS.
saportareport.com

Projects big and smaller honored with Atlanta Design Awards

Some famous and not-so-famous projects were honored with the City of Atlanta’s annual Design Awards May 17. The awards are intended to honor achievements in new construction, historic preservation, public art and landscape design. They include the “Awards of Excellence” bestowed by the Atlanta Urban Design Commission (UDC), which oversees changes to historic buildings, and the “Community Design Awards,” which are voted on by Neighborhood Planning Units for a variety of sites and services.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

For its 70th year celebration, Tull Foundation makes $700,000 gift to Achieve Atlanta

The Atlanta-based Tull Charitable Foundation wanted to do something special to celebrate its 70th anniversary. So, the Tull Foundation made a $700,000 gift to Achieve Atlanta, a nonprofit that supports students from Atlanta Public Schools (APS) to successful complete their post-secondary educational goals through needs-based scholarships. “We decided it would...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

New 48-mile Camp and Paddle Trail in the works along Chattahoochee River

Residents of Atlanta and the metro area have likely been hearing a lot of buzz about the city’s neighboring river — the Chattahoochee — and local leaders’ visions of how to better use the natural oasis. Their solution? The Chattahoochee RiverLands, including its Camp and Paddle Trail.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Home Depot Backyard firearms ban may be lifted after advocate’s latest complaint

A firearms ban at the Home Depot Backyard park at Mercedes-Benz Stadium may be removed after the latest agitation by a gun rights advocate. Phillip Evans is the Monroe County resident who unsuccessfully sued the Atlanta Botanical Garden for the right to carry a gun and this month claimed the weapons ban at the Music Midtown concert festival in Piedmont Park violates state law.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Giant metal origami-inspired sculptures debut at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

From now until October 16, Midtown’s Atlanta Botanical Garden will be the home not only to a sea of blooming and thriving flora, but also a new outdoor art exhibit featuring large, metal origami-inspired sculptures. “Origami in the Garden” is an all-new art exhibition including 18 installations with over...
ATLANTA, GA

