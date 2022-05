GRAND BLANC, Mich. - On Monday, May 23 a second school resource officer will report to Grand Blanc High School. Detective John Ellis will be at the school. “Grand Blanc Schools is happy to expand our partnership with the City of Grand Blanc Police Department to staff our two large high school campuses more efficiently. This vision has been in the works for some time and it’s exciting to see this come to fruition as we prepare for the 2022-2023 school year,” said Dr. Trevor Alward, Superintendent at Grand Blanc.

