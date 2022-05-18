ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Sinkhole causes street closures in Jersey City. Here’s what you need to know.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bG35r_0fh2Orjx00

Repairs are underway for a sinkhole in Jersey City along Sipp Avenue, just off Hawthorne Avenue.

City officials say the massive crater is not far from the sinkhole that was created April 20 near Hawthorne Avenue. It appears the sinkhole stemmed from a sewer collapse.

Sipp Avenue, between Bryant and West Side avenues, will remain closed until repairs are complete.

There have been no service interruptions to residents.

It’s the second time in less than a month that a portion of Sipp Avenue on Jersey City's West Side was swallowed up by a sinkhole.

The city is evaluating the collapse of the over 100-year-old brick sewer system to determine whether more extensive repairs are necessary for the area to avoid similar issues in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Frustrations boil over from water problems in West Nyack

Some residents in West Nyack are boiling mad over days of water problems in the community. A major pipeline burst Wednesday morning, leaving many without water for days. Many of those affected are still under a boil water advisory. Some have taken to posting signs of frustration saying they feel...
WEST NYACK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinkhole#West Side#Urban Construction#Traffic
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County jury convicts Jersey City Airbnb host of biting part of renter’s ear off on Christmas

A Hudson County jury convicted a Jersey City Airbnb host of biting part of a renter’s ear off on Christmas in 2019 following a five-day trial. Alexandre Saunders, 30, of Jersey City was convicted of aggravated assault, a third-degree crime, by a jury following a five-day trial before Hudson County Superior Court Judge Patrick Arre, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
njurbannews.com

Baraka announces projects to be built under Affordable Newark

Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced the projects that will be built under Affordable Newark, his $20 million housing initiative targeted to Newark families earning $32,000 or less, 30 percent of the area median income (AMI) for a family of four, in a press conference at 2-18 Stratford Place. These buildings are now in the process of renovation to quality affordable housing. At the event, the mayor said that more than one third of the Affordable Newark housing will be created by minority and women developers and co-developers (MWBE).
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hudsontv.com

Jersey City To Conduct Active Shooter Drill on Saturday

Jersey City Active Shooter Drill Provides First Responders With Life-Saving Training During Realistic Exercise; Community Members Play Key Roles For Added Preparedness and Perspective. If you live in the area of the Jersey City, City Hall Annex at 1 Jackson Square, intersection of MLK Boulevard and Kearney Avenue, do not...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Tornado Watch ends for most NJ counties amid storms

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for a large swath of northern New Jersey on Friday. The Tornado Watch was canceled for northern New Jersey counties just after 5 p.m. However, the threat of severe weather was expected to remain for much of the evening. Storms, some of which […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark Housing Authority demolishes complex to make way for new senior community

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined the Newark Housing Authority and other dignitaries on May 9 to launch the demolition of 48 units at the vacant 2.3-acre public housing site formerly known as West Side Village. The land will become the site of a new affordable 176-unit senior citizen housing community to be known as Highland Views.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

78-year-old cabbie thrown onto Linden, NJ highway in carjacking

LINDEN — A passenger is accused of punching a taxi driver and pushing him onto Route 1 while trying to get away from a Home Depot with stolen items on Monday afternoon. The taxi was hired for a trip from Elizabeth to the store on Route 1 by Manuel Martinho, 51, of Flemington and an unidentified second man around 1 p.m., according to Linden police. The 78-year-old cab driver waited for Martinho to finish his shopping for a return trip.
LINDEN, NJ
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Vehicle flips, rolls twice, lands in Huntington Harbor

Huntington officials responded to a call for an overturned vehicle in Huntington Harbor off West Shore Road by a manager at the Huntington Yacht Club. During the slick road conditions at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle spun out, flipped over, rolling twice and landing on all four tires in an upright position on the sand, according to officials.
HUNTINGTON, NY
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy