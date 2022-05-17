ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Highway Patrol Accepting Applications

 3 days ago
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 103rd Wyoming State Trooper Basic Academy until May 23rd. We will be testing on May...

News Channel Nebraska

Road officials close Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne

CHEYENNE - Icy roads and blowing snow on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 forced road officials in Wyoming to close the roads between Cheyenne and Laramie Friday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation says low visibility and slick spots have made travel conditions treacherous. Highway patrol was throwing sand under semi-tractor-trailers for traction, but the icy conditions stalled traffic on I-80. Plows are out working to make conditions safe to travel again. They expect the road to reopen in five to seven hours.
CHEYENNE, WY
Douglas Budget

Federal relief program for struggling homeowners in full swing in Wyoming

It’s been almost three weeks since the Department of Family Services officially launched the Homeowner Assistance Fund — a new program for people behind on home ownership costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program grants homeowners up to $17,000 in federal money per household to help cover...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

WYDOT Cancels Prestige License Plates Because of Aluminum Shortage

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a sad day for drivers who want to add some bling to their license plates. Because of a national aluminum shortage, the availability of new prestige plates in Wyoming has been paused. A prestige plate is one that is...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Passion And Mayhem — Scooters On Their Second Year In Wyoming Cities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Loved by some and hated by others, electric scooters are entering their second year in some Wyoming cities. Cheyenne, Casper, and Laramie last summer all changed their ordinances to allow for shared electric scooters on downtown streets. The solar-powered machines zip along roadways at about 15 miles per hour. They charge users’ credit cards per minute via a phone application that activates the scooter upon scanning a QR code on its body.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming man dies in rollover crash near Kemmerer

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident died after a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County on Tuesday afternoon. Lyman resident Joel Scott Reimer, 53, died in the rollover on U.S. Highway 189 near Kemmerer, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck confirmed on Wednesday. Reimer had been driving north along the highway in a GMC Jimmy when the vehicle drifted off the road and struck a mile post 32 sign before heading into a ditch, according to the WHP.
KEMMERER, WY
K2 Radio

What’s The Best Way To Avoid Hitting Wyoming’s Vast Wildlife?

Let's thing of all of the animals that could walk out if front of us while cruising down the road here in Wyoming. Imaging just leaving the car lot with your brand new 2022 car or truck and you hit the highway to familiarize yourself with it. The brand new car smell is still strong and there's not even a speck of dust on the dashboard...THEN BAAM, Mr. Antelope runs out in front of you.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Residents In Northeastern Colorado Weigh In On Nebraska’s Push To Build Canal

(CBS4) – Plans to build a canal in northeastern Colorado that would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska continue to move forward. (credit: CBS) Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced his desire to build the waterway in January and said a one-hundred-year-old compact between the two states allows for it. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis through a spokesperson responded to those plans, calling it a canal to nowhere that is unlikely to be built. While the debate between politicians heats up, those who live and work in the targeted area say they knew it was a possibility. Julesburg, Colorado, a small town just a...
NEBRASKA STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Air National Guard C-130s get an upgrade

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Air National Guard upgraded its 30-year-old, C-130s on Tuesday. The 153rd Airlift Wing helped outfit C-130s with new engines, propellers and glass cockpits, all in preparation for fire season. Mechanical teams from Texas and Aircraft from Nevada came to get their 30-year-old...
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – May 20th

We have great partners in Laramie County. We get together once a month to talk about our agencies and discuss what is happening in the community. This week we had Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) President and CEO Tim Thornell, County Commissioner Brian Lovett, Visit Cheyenne/DDA Director Domenic Bravo, LEADS CEO Betsey Hale, Representative Henderson, Chamber Director Dale Steenbergen, Councilman Dr. Mark Rinne, and I all on the line for over an hour. These meetings started during the pandemic, and everyone felt it important enough to continue it today. I think it speaks well of the collaboration and cooperation of everyone involved. Thank you.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Hard Freeze Warnings Issued For Cheyenne, Laramie

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for southeast Wyoming on Friday night. The warning area includes both Cheyenne and Laramie. Here is the definition of a hard freeze warning:. Hard Freeze Warning: Take Action! NWS issues a hard freeze warning when temperatures...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: Winter Storm To Blast Cheyenne, Laramie, SE Wyoming

The calendar may say late May, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting the return of Old Man Winter to southeast Wyoming starting this evening. As of Thursday morning, both Cheyenne and Laramie were under a Winter Storm Watch, and just outside of a Winter Storm Warning area which included the Summit between the two cities.
CHEYENNE, WY
