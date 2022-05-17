ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelter Island, NY

Saunders & Associates Introduces Groundbreaking New Construction Shelter Island Farm

By Hamptons.com
Hamptons.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaunders & Associates is proud to announce the exclusive representation of Shelter Island Farm, 8 Cobbett’s Lane, Shelter Island. From the Wall Street Journal “House of the Day” developers Mike and Kerry Gaynor, this brand-new country estate is set on 2 acres of land and surrounded by 400 acres of forever...

hamptons.com

Hamptons.com

Local Artist Chris Kelly Opens Second Solo Show in the Hamptons

After a very successful inaugural Hamptons season in 2021 and an exciting winter season with exhibitions at the Mark Borghi gallery in Sag Harbor and a solo show at the amArtHouse gallery in Connecticut, local artist Chris Kelly will launch his second solo show at the Colm Rowan Fine Art Gallery (55 Main Street, East Hampton). The show will open Saturday, May 28th and continue through Sunday, June 19th daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. A meet and greet with the artist will take place on Saturday, May 28th from 4 – 7 p.m.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Hamptons.com

JS Squared Breaks Ground on Watermill Crossing

JS Squared, the developers of Watermill Crossing, a luxury town home community in the heart of Water Mill, NY, have broken ground. The development is being built by Racanelli Construction, with an anticipated completion date of Summer 2023. Watermill Crossing townhouses are being represented by Saunders & Associates brokers Ed...
WATER MILL, NY
Hamptons.com

The Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons’s Annual Spring Garden Fair and Plant Sale

Friday was the much anticipated live return of The Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons (H.A.H.) annual Spring Garden Fair and Plant Sale at Bridgehampton Community House. Members and other VIP’s had first choice from the wide variety of plants, before General Admission on Saturday. Radio Flyer red wagons were on hand for the big buyers. Rick Bogusch, H.A.H. Second Vice President, and Director of Bridge Gardens, was this year’s Honoree.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
Travel + Leisure

New York's Hudson Valley Is Getting a New Luxury Hotel — With Beautiful Cottages, an On-site Farm, and a 3-mile Walking Trail

New Yorkers who love visiting the Hudson Valley will soon have a brand-new luxury hotel to check into. Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection, a new, 140-acre retreat in Gardiner, New York, will open Oct. 1, 2022 — and the property is now accepting reservations. The resort, located just 90 minutes from New York City, is set amid stunning landscapes, putting Mother Nature at the forefront of the guest experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Babylon – Luxury Waterfront Living At Its Finest!

Gated Colonial On 1.1 Acres Of Direct Waterfront. Renovated Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen. Formal Living Room With Views of Water. Master Bedroom Suite With Master Bathroom & Deck. 3 Additional Bedroom EnSuites & Large Upper Loft/Bedroom. On Carlls River W/ Direct Access To Bay, 550Ft Of Bulkheading, IG Heated SW Pool, New Deep Water Dock W/ 61 ft. x 4 ft. Pier.
BABYLON, NY
Travel Maven

7 New Restaurants to check out in Nassau County this Weekend

Long Island is rich, not only in scenic nautical views but in culinary delights as well. With the weekend finally here, now is the perfect time to try some of Long Island's most recently opened restaurants. Whether you're looking for a vibey dinner spot or just a quick place to stop in to grab lunch, this article will walk you through some of the best new spots to try.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

11 Great Walking Tours in New York (Including 3 Cool Ghost Tours)

A walking tour of a community can reveal so many interesting facts. About the homes, businesses, and people who lived there for many, many years. Upstate New York has a plethora of walking tours available for visitors to enjoy. Here are 11 great ones. These include a fascinating tour of...
Hamptons.com

The Morton Wildlife Refuge

The Elizabeth A. Morton National Wildlife Refuge on Noyac Road in Sag Harbor is a place to experience nature close up. Located on the Jessups Neck peninsula, the 187-acre refuge is notable for its diversity of habitats, which include upland forest, fields, ponds, salt and freshwater marshes, sandy and rocky beaches, 3 miles of shoreline on the bay and also a lagoon. Established in 1954, the refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It’s home to a diverse variety of wildlife, and refuge staff are dedicated to conserving the wild population. Deer, wild turkeys, chickadees and black ducks are in residence year-round. In fall and winter there are ducks and other waterfowl. In spring the refuge comes alive with sparrows, cardinals and other songbirds migrating up from southern winter homes to spend the summer. Spring and summer also bring piping plovers to the beach, along with terns and ospreys.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Summer Concerts In The Park Are Back

Southampton Cultural Center’s 2022 Concerts in the Park series will kick off on Memorial Day weekend with Nancy Atlas performing at Agawam park at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. This is the first time the series has started this early in the season since its inception in 1986. The summer roster features a diverse lineup of local musicians whose performances will appeal to all ages. Bring a blanket or chairs, a picnic, friends, and family and plenty of good cheer!
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longislandadvance.net

Developers seek approval for West Avenue multi-family homes

A Mt. Sinai-based developer is seeking permission to erect two new two-story, two-family homes with two attached garages each, in Patchogue at 243 and 247 West Avenue. The premises are currently located in the C Residential Zone. The zoning board met on April 19 to first hear the applicant who...
PATCHOGUE, NY
northforker.com

The Map: Lobster roll season is in full swing

A lobster roll is the definitive food of summer on the North Fork. While you can find one on most local menus, here are our curated picks and reasons why we love them. Flowers make everything better, even lobster rolls. Barrow Food House serves theirs with edible flowers on top making it the prettiest lobster roll on the North Fork. (Side note: It’s as delicious as it is beautiful.) 452 Main Road, Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longislandadvance.net

Dublin Deck celebrates 25 years

“Time flies when you’re having fun,” is how Mark Miller, one of the partners of Dublin Deck, described the last 25 years that Dublin Deck has been in business. Miller recalls hearing the marina, known as Pier 66 in Patchogue, had been bought by the Rose family. He said he called up and asked to speak to Ric Rose, not knowing if he had any idea who he was.
PATCHOGUE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

What changes do we need permits for?

Q. We just bought a house, and want to make a lot of small changes, like taking down the wall between the little kitchen and the dining area to put in an island, and making two bedrooms on the second floor. The house is one story but has room in the attic to make the bedrooms. Do we need to have drawings made to get a contractor? Some we spoke to said no. Do we need a permit if it’s all minor work? Again, some contractors told us we don’t need one, and one said he wouldn’t do the work without one. I’m a developer in the city, but Long Island is so different. In the city, the architect self-certifies the drawings, and a couple of days after the contractor files the job, we have a permit. I’m being told that it can take weeks for our new house to pull a permit, and there is no self-certifying. Is that true?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hamptons.com

Montauk Music Festival Is The New Beginning of Summer

It’s the weekend before Memorial Day, and that can only mean one thing – the Montauk Music Festival is happening. The festival is running all weekend long and you can purchase tickets to see some of the live music shows at the website montaukmusicfestival.com. The party has started...
MONTAUK, NY
longislandadvance.net

Virtual meeting held regarding new Smith Point Bridge

On Thursday, May 12, Suffolk County held a virtual meeting and public information session over Zoom regarding the plans for the new Smith Point Bridge, since several components of the project have changed since the public meeting held in 2016. The Suffolk County Department of Public Works is proposing to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

