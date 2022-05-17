Saunders & Associates Introduces Groundbreaking New Construction Shelter Island Farm

The Elizabeth A. Morton National Wildlife Refuge on Noyac Road in Sag Harbor is a place to experience nature close up. Located on the Jessups Neck peninsula, the 187-acre refuge is notable for its diversity of habitats, which include upland forest, fields, ponds, salt and freshwater marshes, sandy and rocky beaches, 3 miles of shoreline on the bay and also a lagoon. Established in 1954, the refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It’s home to a diverse variety of wildlife, and refuge staff are dedicated to conserving the wild population. Deer, wild turkeys, chickadees and black ducks are in residence year-round. In fall and winter there are ducks and other waterfowl. In spring the refuge comes alive with sparrows, cardinals and other songbirds migrating up from southern winter homes to spend the summer. Spring and summer also bring piping plovers to the beach, along with terns and ospreys.
Comments / 0