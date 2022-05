ABILENE, Texas — Expo Center General Manager Rochelle Johnson says they’re hosting more than 40 different types of animals. They could host more if the fires pick back up. “Well, just depends on the fire and what part of the properties are opened back up and are allowed to return. And so these have come from several different areas within the evacuation areas. It just depends because the fire is not out. And until it’s out there's still the chance the wind might shift and it comes back toward these places.”

ABILENE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO