NORFOLK, Neb. -- The fourth run of the Norfolk Sculpture Walk is seeing -- and hearing -- 16 new pieces. "Every year our committee sends out letters to over 200 artists across the United States," said Traci Jeffrey, executive director for Visit Norfolk Area. The committee welcomes artists to visit Norfolk, participate in some tourism, and help them transform it into a creative district.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO