ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Anthony Blinken tells wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner that securing her release from Russian prison after she was arrested for drugs at Moscow airport is a 'top priority'

By Ruth Bashinsky For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Brittney Griner's wife on Saturday that the release of the WNBA star who has been in custody in Russia for nearly three months for possession of drugs is a top priority for the Biden administration.

The 31-year-old Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport for possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges that were found in her luggage.

Russian officials said her arrest is based on 'objective facts and evidence'. 'She was caught red-handed while trying to smuggle hash oil. In Russia, this is a crime,' a statement, obtained by CNN, read.

Drug smuggling charges in the country could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The basketball star was in Russia to play for UMMC Yekaterinburg on a reported $1million contract.

The Biden administration says Griner is being wrongfully detained. U.S officials and the WNBA have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Q4sx_0fh2MJF100
On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Cherelle Griner (pictured left), that the United States is working day and night to secure the release of her wife WNBA star, Brittney Griner (pictured right), who has been in custody in Russia for nearly three months
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JcTDz_0fh2MJF100
US basketball star Brittney Griner, 31, (pictured) was seen with her hood up and hair covering her face as she left a Moscow court on Friday after being told her Russian detention was extended by a month

Griner last appeared in court on Friday, where she was told that her pretrial detention would be extended by one month, Griner's lawyer Alexander Boykov told Reuters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcCiX_0fh2MJF100
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner that they are working on Griner's release and it is a 'top priority'

Boykov told the Associated Press that he thinks the relatively short extension indicated the Griner's case could go to trial soon.

In light of the recent events, Blinken told Cherelle Griner on Saturday that the United States is working day and night on the case, which has his full attention.

Lindsay Kawaga, the Mercury star’s agent said in a statement on Friday after the extension was announced that Griner’s team expects the government 'to use all options available to immediately and safely bring Griner home,' AP reported.

Diplomats from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow spoke with Griner on Friday and reported she 'is doing as well as can be expected in these circumstances,' according to State Department spokesman Ned Price, the news outlet reported.

In early May, Griner's case was handed off to the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs (SPEHA), which negotiates the release of hostages and other Americans deemed wrongfully detained.

The allegations against Griner have not been proven in court, and several public officials, including US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, have accused the Russian government of bringing false charges against Griner and other imprisoned Americans.

Griner pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Moscow court last month.

Russian officials have called out the US, saying state representatives are trying to 'influence justice' by sticking their nose in it.

The charges are serious, based on objective facts and evidence that is available. Attempts by the State Department to cast doubt on the validity of the detention of B. Griner are explained solely by the desire to influence justice by politicizing a generally understandable situation,' the statement reportedly read.

'The final point, in this case, should be made by the court.'

After repeated requests, a State Department official in Moscow was granted consular access to Griner last month and the basketball player, who was the first draft pick for the WNBA, was in 'good condition.'

'We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly,' a representative said at the time.

'Our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition and we will continue to do everything we can to see to it that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0y39_0fh2MJF100
The basketball player was arrested and detained at a Moscow airport on February 18 (pictured) for reportedly bringing vape cartridges containing hash oil, which is illegal in Russia

Her only issue was that the prison beds in the jail were reportedly too short for her 6-foot-9 frame.

'The beds in the cell are clearly designed for a shorter person,' activist Ekaterina Kalugina, a member of human rights watchdog Public Monitoring Commission - a semi-official body with access to Russian prisons - told the outlet last week after allegedly visiting the facility where Griner is being held.

Russian officials have also extended her detention until May 19 while they investigate the charges. Law expert Peter Maggs said the Russian government has been known to plant drugs on people 'if the regime wanted to get them in trouble.'

US government officials and Griner's own agency have hesitated to say too much about her situation, perhaps because doing so could give the Russian government more incentive to keep her imprisoned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172muh_0fh2MJF100
Griner (pictured in February), considered one of the best female basketball players in the world, was in Russia to play UMMC Yekaterinburg on a reported $1million contract
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPvVR_0fh2MJF100
Griner won Olympic gold medals with the US national teams in 2016 and 2021 and is a seven-time All-Star who also plays center for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA but was drawn to the Russian league for the higher salaries

Washington and Moscow have kept diplomatic channels open, despite the dire state of bilateral relations since Russia started the invasion with Ukraine on February 24.

Last month, a prison swap took place trading U.S. Marine veteran Trevor Reed, who had been serving a nine-year sentence in Russia on assault charges, with Russian Pilot, Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Yaroshenko had been serving a 20-year sentence in the United States after being convicted of drug trafficking.

Russia continues to hold Paul Whelan, another U.S. Marine veteran who was sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage in 2020.

Griner won Olympic gold medals with the US national teams in 2016 and 2021 and is a seven-time All-Star who also plays center for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA but was drawn to the Russian league for the higher salaries.

Comments / 84

Independentantiblue
3d ago

America's got a whole lot of bigger top priorities right now then bringing back a woman who broke the law in another country and does not respect America leave her there she deserves to serve her prison term

Reply
42
Motex11
3d ago

they keep saying that she was innocent of what she's being charged of, but they have shown the American people the proof. Wouldn't that put pressure on Russia to release an obviously innocent person? I don't want an innocent Brittany over there, but if she's guilty, then what? You've already shown you won't work hard to release a Marine, but a black female gay basketball player because she's famous..The Marine was there for years rotting away. They didn't make it a priority to get him home. Why, because he's white and male and straight? Our country is really becoming the most racial country on the planet and it isn't to black people.

Reply
25
Stan Pelcak Jr.
3d ago

there r far more important people there needing to go 1st then Griner this is another gov sell out by Biden and the state dept.

Reply(2)
35
Related
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelenskiy during first hours of invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the early hours of the invasion. Zelenskiy has been widely lauded for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the high-profile figures eager to be seen in his company.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's 'secret' girlfriend has not been sanctioned yet, this is why

Alina Kabaeva has been rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend since 2008, shortly after he divorced his wife. Despite being rumoured to be close to the Russian President, Kabaeva still hasn’t been sanctioned. But why?. There is no proof of their relationship. Despite the rumours that Alina Kabaeva...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Moscow#Russian#State#Cnn#Reuters#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy