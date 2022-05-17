Gov. DeSantis to hold Tuesday afternoon news conference in Miami

After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passed the controversial law activists are calling the Don’t Say Gay bill, which aims to shut down classroom conversations about gender identity and sexual orientation, Florida teens have advocated against the law. One of those teens is Zander Moricz, the 18-year-old class president of Pine View School, who is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the state of Florida relating to the Don’t Say Gay legislation. Moricz, who is set to speak at Pine View’s graduation ceremony on May 22nd, says his principal told him not to talk about his queer identity and opposition to Don’t Say Gay in his speech.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO