Miami, FL

Gov. DeSantis to hold Tuesday afternoon news conference in Miami

By Lenny Cohen
cbs12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday in Miami, and the subject...

DeSantis applauds Florida's growing economy during visit to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had good things to say about the state’s economy during a visit to West Palm Beach, Friday morning. He spoke at Retro Fitness on Belvedere Road and credited the state’s lack of Covid restrictions for the company deciding to open a headquarters in West Pam Beach, along with opening many more gyms.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Limited optimism ahead of property insurance special session

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s legislature will reconvene next week to try to come up with a fix to the insurance crisis just days before hurricane season begins. If the 60-day regular session is a sprint, a special session is the sprint of all sprints. In...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Arrests Individual Transporting Nearly One Ton of Illegal Cannabis

Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Drawbridges becoming major concern to South Florida

Many of us walk or drive across them every day. In tonight’s 7 Investigates, Kevin Ozebek takes a look at the growing concerns over South Florida’s drawbridges. It happened in the blink of an eye. St. Patrick’s Day 2021, cyclist Fred Medina fell to his death after he tried to get across the South Miami Avenue Bridge as it was opening.
FLORIDA STATE
DeSantis bashes Biden on economics, border crisis, Mexican drug cartel

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brought up recent controversies during his Wednesday morning news conference in Crestview, in the Panhandle. On this day, he began by criticizing what he called President Biden’s “bad policies” on energy creation and economics and said those policies could plunge “this country into a recession.”
CRESTVIEW, FL
Teen Vogue

Zander Moricz, Teen Suing Florida Over "Don't Say Gay" Law, Says He Won't Be Silenced During His Graduation Speech

After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passed the controversial law activists are calling the Don’t Say Gay bill, which aims to shut down classroom conversations about gender identity and sexual orientation, Florida teens have advocated against the law. One of those teens is Zander Moricz, the 18-year-old class president of Pine View School, who is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the state of Florida relating to the Don’t Say Gay legislation. Moricz, who is set to speak at Pine View’s graduation ceremony on May 22nd, says his principal told him not to talk about his queer identity and opposition to Don’t Say Gay in his speech.
FLORIDA STATE
Volusia County sheriff comments on ‘red flag’ laws in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the Buffalo shooting this past weekend, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood spoke out in support of ‘red flag’ laws in Florida, stating that they’ve helped him in preventing crimes during his time in law enforcement. ‘Red flag’ laws allow law enforcement...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Could Black voters’ frustration with DeSantis’ politics awaken a ‘sleeping giant?’

Inflamed by what they regard as repeated political assaults by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled state Legislature, African American and Caribbean American Democrats in South Florida are vowing to channel their frustration into action aimed at the November elections. “The governor and the Republicans in the state of Florida have awakened a sleeping giant with Black people in the ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach County is not inclined to waive the county gas tax

West Palm Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Have you filled your gas tank this week?. If you have, you know gas prices keep climbing. Regular unleaded just hit another record high in West Palm Beach, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA) and drivers are looking anywhere and everywhere for relief.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
PHOTOS: Prescribed burn in western Palm Beach County

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A prescribed burn in western Boynton Beach is getting the attention of a lot of people. The Florida Forest Service says the burn is taking place in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, which is west of US-441. The burn is to...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Massive Saharan dust cloud on its way to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's back!. The Saharan Air Layer, or "SAL," looks like Atlantic high pressure and its associated clock-wise flow of air will serve as the vehicle to bring the dust closer to home and soon!. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking the dust veil with current forecast...
FLORIDA STATE

