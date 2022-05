Provided by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Parks are home to several different wild species or “park residents,” as the staff likes to call them. If you happen to see an injured animal or a baby animal who may appear to be abandoned, please leave them alone. This is the time of year that birds are fledging, and babies such as fawns (baby deer) are left alone for extended periods of time without their mother.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO