KISSIMMEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man pleaded guilty to plotting to kill his former partner with ricin. Federal prosecutors said Kevin Deane Jones, 50, ordered a number of items online to make the biological toxin in December, 2021. Investigators said he tested out water guns to see which ones leaked, and claimed that once he sprayed his victim with ricin, he'd go on vacation right away to have an alibi for when she died.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO