Chicago, IL

Video: WGN Radio presents Chicago’s Very Own Golden Lager

By Breandan Rook, Jon Hansen, Dave Marzullo
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago’s Very Own Golden Lager is a limited, exclusive release brewed specially for WGN...

wgnradio.com

wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to pub grub and ice cream

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed McGees Tavern and Grill located at 950 W. Webster in Chicago. In the second segment, Lt. Haynes goes right across the street to Eiffel Waffle located at 955 W. Webster in Chicago for ice cream and more!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Throwback Thursday: Bob Sirott interviews Wally Phillips

In honor of WGN Radio’s 100th anniversary, Bob Sirott played part of an interview he did with legendary WGN Radio host Wally Phillips in October, 2004, several years after his retirement. During the interview, which originally aired on WTTW, you can see the passion Wally had for WGN Radio and the city of Chicago. He also had a clear message for those who may be dealing with Alzheimer’s disease.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Lyle Dean remembers the ‘Yacht Lyle Dean’

In honor of WGN Radio’s 100th anniversary, legendary Chicago news anchor Lyle Dean joined Bob Sirott to share some of his fond memories. They talked about the people Lyle used to work with, his current hobbies, and what people say when he gets recognized.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The importance of ordering the title of a home quickly

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/14/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk with David about how important it is to order the title of a home in a timely manner. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

When’s the best time to downsize?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/14/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about when is the best time to sell your home and how to plan for downsizing. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The Furies own the chaos in the streets

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/20/2022): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin discuss comments of Chicago 911 dispatcher Keith Thornton, Jr. who has seen first hand the surging violence plaguing the city and what happens when the Furies sink the claws into justice system. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Barbecue tips from a grill master

It's National Barbecue Month and we continue the celebration with a Weber grill master. Perhaps no brand is more synonymous with barbecue and grilling than Chicago’s very own Weber. The Palatine-based company is celebrating its 70th year with special editions of the iconic Weber kettle. Weber Grill Master Dustin Green shares some tips for better grilling with WGN’s Steve Alexander.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Daley Plaza food truck festival is back

Fridays from now into October, lunch seekers in the Loop can find a wide variety of food in the shadow of the Picasso in Daley Plaza. From sausage and seafood to cupcakes and churros, it’s all back and available at the Chicago Food Truck Festival in Daley Plaza. Every Friday through the summer and fall, up to a dozen trucks (the plaza limit) will gather from 11 am to 3 pm. Chicago’s Commissioner of the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, Ken Meyer, talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the return of the festival, how to get involved if you have a food truck, and how to get started in the food truck business.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago moms collecting baby formula

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on. Chicago-Area Moms Are Collecting Extra Baby Formula To Help Families Affected By National Shortage: The Chicagoland Baby Formula Collection is gathering unopened, unexpired baby formula from parents and donating it to low-income families in need: Even if “it’s just one can, it’s something.”
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago Tribune’s Ray Long discusses his new book on former speaker Mike Madigan

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Pulitzer Prize finalist and Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long to discuss his incredibly timely book: “The House that Madigan Built: The Record Run of Illinois’ Velvet Hammer.” In this book, Long does not write the biography of Mike Madigan; far from it. He presents a series of stories and events that illustrate the power held by the long-serving speaker and his hold and impact on Illinois legislation. How Madigan did what he did, did he really never use email or a cell phone, and how legislators needed to know what Madigan thought before they knew how they should vote a bill are all discussed in this far-reaching interview. The night Madigan turned back time to keep the Chicago White Sox from leaving Chicago and much more are told by the reporter who has covered Madigan since 1981. It’s a truly in-depth look at this new book and one that will surely lead you to want to pick up a copy and read it in order to understand for yourself, has the departure of Madigan from Illinois government meant a permanent change in how business gets done? You can get a copy of the book at www.Amazon.com and wherever books are sold.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Renegade Craft Fair coming to Andersonville

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Osterman Wants To Landmark Epworth Church After Developer Moves To Demo 130-Year-Old Building: A developer is seeking to demolish the Epworth Church that dates back to the early days of Edgewater, but preservationists hope to save it.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Mincing Rascals 5.18.22: Mayor Lightfoot’s curfew, Irvin v. Bailey, and racist attack in Buffalo

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals break down a variety of stories including Mayor Lightfoot’s wish to impose a curfew in Chicago after an uptick of violence downtown, the race for Illinois governor including WTTW finding text messages that Richard Irvin had sent that showed him criticizing former President Donald Trump, the Richard Irvin v. Darren Bailey ads, Tuesday night’s primary elections across the U.S., Drew Peterson attorney Joel Brodsky telling WGN’s Ben Bradley that he knows where Stacy Peterson’s remains are located, the Arlington Heights board rejecting flying a Pride flag at their city hall, and the racist attack that killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket last weekend. John also asks the Rascals the last three programs they have watched on television and we get some great recommendations from the gang!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown: Crystal Lake, May 26

WGN Radio’s Your Hometown series features Crystal Lake on Thursday, May 26. The largest city in McHenry County, Crystal Lake is roughly 45 miles northwest of Chicago. The origin of its name is due to a lake located outside of downtown and its waters “as clear as crystal”, as remarked by Ziba S. Beardsley, one of the town’s settlers.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL

