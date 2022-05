The introduction of the Play-In Tournament has changed the way teams approach the end of the regular season in the NBA. Giving teams in ninth and 10th places one last chance to salvage their campaign and qualify for the playoffs resulted in a reduction of meaningless games. Memorably, the New Orleans Pelicans desperately raced to improve their position in the standings and book a spot in the Play-In in 2019-20 and 2021-22— and did so successfully this year, at the expense of the Los Angeles Lakers.

