Wherever Rodney Kemp goes, people tell him stories — about their families and ancestors, about their own lives growing up in Morehead City, about the town and its history. “If I go to Walmart, they’ll stop me in the aisles and say, ‘I need to tell you this story,’” Kemp says. “They’re all storytellers, but they won’t perform them. They just want to share them because they know I’ll tell them.”

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO