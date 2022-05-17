Hard Rock's Battery Park to feature Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse at "Rockzilla" show

A rock legend checks in, and one question hangs in the air like a recently twanged E chord. What has made Bryan Adams so joyful that he titled his new album So Happy It Hurts?. Just a few moments into our conversation and the reason for the pure unbridled joy relating to the new record becomes perfectly clear. Having been off the road for the longest time since he turned professional, Bryan Adams’ time in the solitary confinement imposed by the pandemic is drawing to a close and a world tour is in the offing once again.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO