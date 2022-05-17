A Steakhouse, and a Vegan Restaurant. BOTH Delicious!
I’ve lived in the Portland area for almost two years now, and I really haven’t been to a ton of restaurants, mostly because of the pandemic, but also because I love to cook at home. However, I wanted to highlight a couple of really great places I’ve been to. One is...
Zeds is a Portland-based ice cream shop on East MLK, specializing in New Zealand-inspired blended-to-order soft serve. If that sounds confusing, all you need to know is that you start with a base (vanilla or a non-dairy option), then choose from whatever fruits they have. It all gets blended together and topped with various drizzles and toppings. The end result is something that at least helps you feel like you’re eating something semi-healthy. And if you want something more than vanilla+fruit flavors, they also have rotating specials, with combos like a strawberry paleta with chamoy and tajin.
VANCOUVER – Esther Short Park is open and ready for splashing, fun to cool off on a warm day. The Popular Columbia River water feature in Vancouver’s Waterfront Park opened Saturday. The Splash park offers Residents and visitors a cascading waterfall down a path of boulders, which provide a comfortable place to sit, rest, and play for all ages.
Relax with the whole family at this peaceful fully furnished farmhouse from 1890 in SW Portland, Oregon. Located on a private fully fenced-in lush half acre. Fruit trees and berry bushes. Located in quiet Ashcreek. 3 minute drive to Multnomah Village with a lot of options for boutique shops and great restaurants. 15 minutes to Nike headquarters in Beaverton, 15 minutes to downtown, the zoo, or across the river to N & SE Portland. 25-30 minutes from the airport. Off street parking (with gated driveway). Lawn maintenance is included / will be taken care of.
The Oregon Brewers Festival, which returns in late July to the downtown Portland waterfront after a two-year absence because of the pandemic, will offer a tap list and brewery lineup that features 40 beers from 40 breweries from across the state, from the large and well-known to the small and new.
Summer is upon us, and that means one thing: ’tis the season of smoked and grilled meats. And while most of us can cook up a hot dog or hamburger on the grill, not all of us have hours to dedicate to slow-smoking a brisket. Luckily, there are plenty of Portlanders dedicated to the craft—remember when Texas Monthly said we had the finest Texas-style barbecue outside of the Lone Star State back in 2019?—and we set out to find the best of them.
Portland, OR. More than 350 people attended the annual Oregon Museum of Science and Industry’s (OMSI) Gala on May 7th to support OMSI’s efforts to spread science education across the Pacific Northwest. David Lucas and Mike Richardson, seen above, enjoyed the cocktail reception, sponsored by Alliant Insurance. The gala, which took place inside OMSI’s historic Turbine Hall, grossed over $1.1 million through sponsorships, ticket sales, and an auction. This year’s gala, titled ‘Renaissance,’ commemorates a revival of in-person opportunities to gather, learn, and celebrate science, and connects to OMSI’s featured exhibit, The World of Leonardo da Vinci. (Photo credit, KLiK Concepts)
Need home improvement inspiration, encouragement or just a laugh? Meet energetic interior designer Emily Henderson Thursday at Rejuvenation’s store in Southeast Portland and get ready to make your home your own. The bestselling author and HGTV’s Design Star says there’s no formula to personalizing your space, but with the...
Portland, Ore. – Unions are having a moment. Seemingly out of nowhere, throughout 2022, hundreds of Starbucks workers have begun to unionize. Four stores in Portland and three in Eugene have voted to join Starbucks Workers United. Thirteen stores in the those two cities are awaiting a vote. So where did this come from? Dr. Marc Rodriguez is an expert on social movements at Portland State University, and says a thriving post-pandemic economy is the major driver.
Love him or hate him, this week marks 25 years of The Lars Larson Show on KXL radio! Lars has been the voice of conservative talk in the Pacific Northwest for over 2 decades, and during that time has talked to some of the biggest names in politics, entertainment and pop culture that America has to offer.
Customers who ordered milkshakes at a fast-food restaurant in Washington were in for an unpleasant surprise. AegeanBlue/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) If you're the type of person who gets anxious when ordering at fast-food restaurants because you're afraid someone may tamper with your food, this story won't put your mind at ease.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two friendly new felines have taken up temporary residence at the Oregon Zoo’s Catio. Zoo officials said the Catio — a patio for cats — gives guests a chance to meet the zoo’s cuddliest residents, learn how to create a catio environment at home, and maybe even adopt a cat of their own.
In 1965 — the heyday of kitschy roadside attractions — Lee Hobbs had an idea to advertise his Army surplus store in Medford. Though he had no artistic background, Hobbs thought his business, which he named the Black Bird store, needed a 29-foot black bird statue out front.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The sounds of birds chirping and children playing filled the streets of a Southeast Portland neighborhood off Powell Boulevard Friday morning. However, this seemingly safe neighborhood isn’t always that way. “It’s really just a helpless feeling,” said Libby Brallier, who’s lived in the neighborhood for...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lawsuit has been filed against the owner of two Pizza Schmizza franchise locations in Portland. Richard Lederer, a former bartender at the locations in the Pearl District and Northwest Portland, filed the complaint against Enso Elite Inc., the franchise operator, on May 6. Read the complaint below: Lederer said he’s […]
Hundreds of spectators gathered along the banks of the Columbia River Friday to watch world class hydroplanes take test runs in the Vancouver Washington H1 Exhibition. The exhibition included four 28-foot-long race boats capable of reaching speeds of nearly 200 miles per hour. The vessels took turns traveling a two-mile oval shaped course from about noon to 3 p.m. The course traveled from just east of the I-5 bridge to the east end of Hayden Island.
The KGW documentary “One Day” features 14 unique perspectives of Portland’s homeless crisis filmed over a single day in April. On any given day, thousands of people in Portland navigate the challenges of being homeless. Countless city resources, non-profit organizations, volunteers, business owners, neighbors and homeless people...
(Oregon Coast) – For a seriously long time now, as in decades, I've been more than a little obsessed with the Oregon coast. Especially its oddities. This obsession in itself is a bit of an oddity, as I grew up hating the coast. As a kid and later a teenager, it just rubbed me the wrong way. It wasn't until my mid 20s when something started to click: when I discovered hidden little Oceanside, actually. Now that had me intrigued. (Above: Yachats at night looks alien. Photo Andre' GW Hagestedt)
This week’s list of updates is pretty much all rap, rappity-rap. There’s a new EP from Portland rapper Milc and producer Opsv Sound, a promising girl power-packed showcase on Sunday, and—perhaps most excitingly—Kendrick Lamar tickets are about to go on sale for a summer stadium show at the Moda Center!
