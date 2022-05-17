ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Co-defendants sentenced for roles in murder case

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
Two men were sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison and 10 years probation each for their roles in a murder case following a plea agreement.

20-year-old Christian Matthew Couto and 22-year-old Austin Shane Moore were convicted of second-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm and conspiracy.

The plea agreement saw Couto and Moore accept the sentencing in exchange for their testimony against Aliza Fonseca, who prosecutors say actually shot and killed the victim.

Fonseca was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison May 12.

Prosecutors say the trio lured the victim to a remote area in Lehigh Acres in order to rob him. Fonseca, wearing a mask, demanded money and then shot the victim.

