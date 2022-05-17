Oldest Houston: Book highlights city's rich history

Our hearts are broken for the families of the thirteen people shot of which ten people were killed in the mass shooting in Buffalo, NY. According to his now public manifesto, entitled “The Great Replacement,” the killer, Payton Grendon was inspired by recent hate crime incidents such as, the mass murder at Emmanuel A.M.E. Church in South Carolina, a synagogue attacked in Pittsburg, the Walmart massacre in El Paso, Texas, and a white man who targeted Mosques in New Zealand killing fifty-one people.
