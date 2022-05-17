Know Him? Masked Man Steals Tip Jar From Family-Owned Lehigh Valley Business

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say stole a tip jar from a small family-owned business in the Lehigh Valley. Photo Credit: Hellertown Police via Facebook

The suspect — pictured above — was caught on surveillance footage stealing the jar with an undisclosed amount of cash from a business on the 700 block of Main Street in Hellertown, local police said.

The masked man is described as being in his late teens or early twenties, standing about six feet tall with a thin build, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Hellertown Police Department and reference incident #222016.

