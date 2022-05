MARSHFIELD – The city of Marshfield will begin an overlay project on North Apple Avenue the week of May 23. Preparation for the road closure will begin May 18-20. “The work performed will be concrete panel, curb, and storm structure repairs in preparation of an asphalt overlay. Duration of the project, weather dependent, will take about two weeks to complete. During this process, North Apple Avenue, will be closed to all through traffic and only local traffic will be allowed,” a city release stated.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO