Proteomics Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

Proteomics market was valued at $21.12 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $49.97 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027. Proteomics has the capacity to explain questions that were unsolved by genomics, as proteins are the functional unit of cells. Advancements in technologies such...

www.thedallasnews.net

MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Graphene-wrapped zeolite membranes for fast hydrogen separation

The effects of global warming are becoming more serious, and there is a strong demand for technological advances to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Hydrogen is an ideal clean energy which produces water when burned. To promote the use of hydrogen energy, it is essential to develop safe, energy-saving technologies for hydrogen production and storage. Currently, hydrogen is made from natural gas, so it is not appropriate for decarbonization. Using a lot of energy to separate hydrogen would not make it qualify as clean energy.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Genome analysis in Avena sativa reveals hidden breeding barriers and opportunities for oat improvement

Oat (Avena sativa L.) is an important and nutritious cereal crop, and there is a growing need to identify genes that contribute to improved oat varieties. Here we utilize a newly sequenced and annotated oat reference genome to locate and characterize quantitative trait loci (QTLs) affecting agronomic and grain-quality traits in five oat populations. We find strong and significant associations between the positions of candidate genes and QTL that affect heading date, as well as those that influence the concentrations of oil and Î²-glucan in the grain. We examine genome-wide recombination profiles to confirm the presence of a large, unbalanced translocation from chromosome 1"‰C to 1"‰A, and a possible inversion on chromosome 7D. Such chromosome rearrangements appear to be common in oat, where they cause pseudo-linkage and recombination suppression, affecting the segregation, localization, and deployment of QTLs in breeding programs.
WILDLIFE
psychologytoday.com

What Is the Neural Architecture of Intelligence?

General intelligence is our general problem-solving aptitude. Intelligence doesn’t reside in one particular region or network of the brain. Brain plasticity is central to general intelligence. General intelligence reflects individual differences in the efficiency and flexibility of brain networks. The human brain is home to around 100 billion neurons....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nuclear oligo hashing improves differential analysis of single-cell RNA-seq

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) offers a high-resolution molecular view into complex tissues, but suffers from high levels of technical noise which frustrates efforts to compare the gene expression programs of different cell types. "Spike-in" RNA standards help control for technical variation in scRNA-seq, but using them with recently developed, ultra-scalable scRNA-seq methods based on combinatorial indexing is not feasible. Here, we describe a simple and cost-effective method for normalizing transcript counts and subtracting technical variability that improves differential expression analysis in scRNA-seq. The method affixes a ladder of synthetic single-stranded DNA oligos to each cell that appears in its RNA-seq library. With improved normalization we explore chemical perturbations with broad or highly specific effects on gene regulation, including RNA pol II elongation, histone deacetylation, and activation of the glucocorticoid receptor. Our methods reveal that inhibiting histone deacetylation prevents cells from executing their canonical program of changes following glucocorticoid stimulation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Alignment and integration of spatial transcriptomics data

Spatial transcriptomics (ST) measures mRNA expression across thousands of spots from a tissue slice while recording the two-dimensional (2D) coordinates of each spot. We introduce probabilistic alignment of ST experiments (PASTE), a method to align and integrate ST data from multiple adjacent tissue slices. PASTE computes pairwise alignments of slices using an optimal transport formulation that models both transcriptional similarity and physical distances between spots. PASTE further combines pairwise alignments to construct a stacked 3D alignment of a tissue. Alternatively, PASTE can integrate multiple ST slices into a single consensus slice. We show that PASTE accurately aligns spots across adjacent slices in both simulated and real ST data, demonstrating the advantages of using both transcriptional similarity and spatial information. We further show that the PASTE integrated slice improves the identification of cell types and differentially expressed genes compared with existing approaches that either analyze single ST slices or ignore spatial information.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum pixel representations and compression for N-dimensional images

We introduce a novel and uniform framework for quantum pixel representations that overarches many of the most popular representations proposed in the recent literature, such as (I)FRQI, (I)NEQR, MCRQI, and (I)NCQI. The proposed QPIXL framework results in more efficient circuit implementations and significantly reduces the gate complexity for all considered quantum pixel representations. Our method scales linearly in the number of pixels and does not use ancilla qubits. Furthermore, the circuits only consist of \(R_y\) gates and \(\text {CNOT}\) gates making them practical in the NISQ era. Additionally, we propose a circuit and image compression algorithm that is shown to be highly effective, being able to reduce the necessary gates to prepare an FRQI state for example scientific images by up to 90% without sacrificing image quality. Our algorithms are made publicly available as part of QPIXL++, a Quantum Image Pixel Library.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Researchers create photonic materials for powerful, efficient light-based computing

University of Central Florida researchers are developing new photonic materials that could one day help enable low power, ultra-fast, light-based computing. The unique materials, known as topological insulators, are like wires that have been turned inside out, where the current runs along the outside and the interior is insulated. Topological...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An amino acid is essential

Formic acid is a promising hydrogen carrier, but more effective and economical catalysis of both its synthesis from H2 and CO2 and its dehydrogenation is needed. To this end, a Mn-based complex, in the presence of an Î±-amino acid, is now shown to promote efficient catalysis of both reactions and enable retention and reuse of CO2.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ultra-narrow room-temperature emission from single CsPbBr perovskite quantum dots

Semiconductor quantum dots have long been considered artificial atoms, but despite the overarching analogies in the strong energy-level quantization and the single-photon emission capability, their emission spectrum is far broader than typical atomic emission lines. Here, by using ab-initio molecular dynamics for simulating exciton-surface-phonon interactions in structurally dynamic CsPbBr3 quantum dots, followed by single quantum dot optical spectroscopy, we demonstrate that emission line-broadening in these quantum dots is primarily governed by the coupling of excitons to low-energy surface phonons. Mild adjustments of the surface chemical composition allow for attaining much smaller emission linewidths of 35âˆ’65"‰meV (vs. initial values of 70"“120"‰meV), which are on par with the best values known for structurally rigid, colloidal II-VI quantum dots (20âˆ’60"‰meV). Ultra-narrow emission at room-temperature is desired for conventional light-emitting devices and paramount for emerging quantum light sources.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Anomalous size effect on yield strength enabled by compositional heterogeneity in high-entropy alloy nanoparticles

High-entropy alloys (HEAs), although often presumed to be random solid solutions, have recently been shown to display nanometer-scale variations in the arrangements of their multiple chemical elements. Here, we study the effects of this compositional heterogeneity in HEAs on their mechanical properties using in situ compression testing in the transmission electron microscope (TEM), combined with molecular dynamics simulations. We report an anomalous size effect on the yield strength in HEAs, arising from such compositional heterogeneity. By progressively reducing the sample size, HEAs initially display the classical "smaller-is-stronger" phenomenon, similar to pure metals and conventional alloys. However, as the sample size is decreased below a critical characteristic length (~180"‰nm), influenced by the size-scale of compositional heterogeneity, a transition from homogeneous deformation to a heterogeneous distribution of planar slip is observed, coupled with an anomalous "smaller-is-weaker" size effect. Atomic-scale computational modeling shows these observations arise due to compositional fluctuations over a few nanometers. These results demonstrate the efficacy of influencing mechanical properties in HEAs through control of local compositional variations at the nanoscale.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Meta-matching as a simple framework to translate phenotypic predictive models from big to small data

We propose a simple framework-meta-matching-to translate predictive models from large-scale datasets to new unseen non-brain-imaging phenotypes in small-scale studies. The key consideration is that a unique phenotype from a boutique study likely correlates with (but is not the same as) related phenotypes in some large-scale dataset. Meta-matching exploits these correlations to boost prediction in the boutique study. We apply meta-matching to predict non-brain-imaging phenotypes from resting-state functional connectivity. Using the UK Biobank (N"‰="‰36,848) and Human Connectome Project (HCP) (N"‰="‰1,019) datasets, we demonstrate that meta-matching can greatly boost the prediction of new phenotypes in small independent datasets in many scenarios. For example, translating a UK Biobank model to 100 HCP participants yields an eight-fold improvement in variance explained with an average absolute gain of 4.0% (minimum"‰="‰âˆ’0.2%, maximum"‰="‰16.0%) across 35 phenotypes. With a growing number of large-scale datasets collecting increasingly diverse phenotypes, our results represent a lower bound on the potential of meta-matching.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine learning based algorithms to impute PaO from SpO values and development of an online calculator

We created an online calculator using machine learning (ML) algorithms to impute the partial pressure of oxygen (PaO2)/fraction of delivered oxygen (FiO2) ratio using the non-invasive peripheral saturation of oxygen (SpO2) and compared the accuracy of the ML models we developed to published equations. We generated three ML algorithms (neural network, regression, and kernel-based methods) using seven clinical variable features (N"‰="‰9900 ICU events) and subsequently three features (N"‰="‰20,198 ICU events) as input into the models. Data from mechanically ventilated ICU patients were obtained from the publicly available Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care (MIMIC III) database and used for analysis. Compared to seven features, three features (SpO2, FiO2 and PEEP) were sufficient to impute PaO2 from the SpO2. Any of the ML models enabled imputation of PaO2 from the SpO2 with lower error and showed greater accuracy in predicting PaO2/FiO2"‰â‰¤"‰150 compared to the previously published log-linear and non-linear equations. To address potential hidden hypoxemia that occurs more frequently in Black patients, we conducted sensitivity analysis and show ML models outperformed published equations in both Black and White patients. Imputation using data from an independent validation cohort of ICU patients (N"‰="‰133) showed greater accuracy with ML models.
COMPUTERS

