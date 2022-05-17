ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Medical Imaging Informatics Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

thedallasnews.net
 2 days ago

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The medical imaging informatics market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. The medical imaging informatics market forecast from 2020...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Airborne ISR Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America |Unmanned Airborne ISR Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airborne ISR market size is set to grow by USD 6.83 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for airborne ISR in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the market's growth in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The robust demand for next-generation aircraft will facilitate the airborne ISR market growth in North America over the forecast period.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Informatics#Market Segment#Key Market#Allied Market Research#Cagr#Afga Gevaert N V#Carestream Health#General Electric Company#Hologic Inc#Konica Minolta Inc#Koninklijke Philips N V#Siemens Ag#Mckesson Corporation#Download Sample Report
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-value wood for sustainable high-performance structural materials

Wood is a renewable and eco-friendly resource with great promise to advance sustainability in various industries, particularly those associated with construction and building materials. To maximize wood uses, here we show a processing route that transforms low-value wood (residual, damaged, decayed, disposed or fractured) into lightweight and strong structural materials. The process involves delignification, combined with partial dissolution and regeneration, to expose cellulose fibrils originally present in the cell walls. The latter form strong hydrogen bonding networks at interphases, leading to a 'healed' wood with a mechanical strength that exceeds that of typical metals and commercial laminated wood. Moreover, recyclability as well as excellent resistance against organic solvents are demonstrated, providing a promising valorization and sustainability pathway for low-value wood.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Nature.com

Intelligent career planning via stochastic subsampling reinforcement learning

Career planning consists of a series of decisions that will significantly impact one's life. However, current recommendation systems have serious limitations, including the lack of effective artificial intelligence algorithms for long-term career planning, and the lack of efficient reinforcement learning (RL) methods for dynamic systems. To improve the long-term recommendation, this work proposes an intelligent sequential career planning system featuring a career path rating mechanism and a new RL method coined as the stochastic subsampling reinforcement learning (SSRL) framework. After proving the effectiveness of this new recommendation system theoretically, we evaluate it computationally by gauging it against several benchmarks under different scenarios representing different user preferences in career planning. Numerical results have demonstrated that our system is superior to other benchmarks in locating promising optimal career paths for users in long-term planning. Case studies have further revealed that our SSRL career path recommendation system would encourage people to gradually improve their career paths to maximize long-term benefits. Moreover, we have shown that the initial state (i.e., the first job) can have a significant impact, positively or negatively, on one's career, while in the long-term view, a carefully planned career path following our recommendation system may mitigate the negative impact of a lackluster beginning in one's career life.
JOBS
Nature.com

Opportunities and challenges for the use of common controls in sequencing studies

Genome-wide association studies using large-scale genome and exome sequencing data have become increasingly valuable in identifying associations between genetic variants and disease, transforming basic research and translational medicine. However, this progress has not been equally shared across all people and conditions, in part due to limited resources. Leveraging publicly available sequencing data as external common controls, rather than sequencing new controls for every study, can better allocate resources by augmenting control sample sizes or providing controls where none existed. However, common control studies must be carefully planned and executed as even small differences in sample ascertainment and processing can result in substantial bias. Here, we discuss challenges and opportunities for the robust use of common controls in high-throughput sequencing studies, including study design, quality control and statistical approaches. Thoughtful generation and use of large and valuable genetic sequencing data sets will enable investigation of a broader and more representative set of conditions, environments and genetic ancestries than otherwise possible.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Meta-matching as a simple framework to translate phenotypic predictive models from big to small data

We propose a simple framework-meta-matching-to translate predictive models from large-scale datasets to new unseen non-brain-imaging phenotypes in small-scale studies. The key consideration is that a unique phenotype from a boutique study likely correlates with (but is not the same as) related phenotypes in some large-scale dataset. Meta-matching exploits these correlations to boost prediction in the boutique study. We apply meta-matching to predict non-brain-imaging phenotypes from resting-state functional connectivity. Using the UK Biobank (N"‰="‰36,848) and Human Connectome Project (HCP) (N"‰="‰1,019) datasets, we demonstrate that meta-matching can greatly boost the prediction of new phenotypes in small independent datasets in many scenarios. For example, translating a UK Biobank model to 100 HCP participants yields an eight-fold improvement in variance explained with an average absolute gain of 4.0% (minimum"‰="‰âˆ’0.2%, maximum"‰="‰16.0%) across 35 phenotypes. With a growing number of large-scale datasets collecting increasingly diverse phenotypes, our results represent a lower bound on the potential of meta-matching.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Simultaneous determination of gross alpha/beta activities in water by liquid scintillation counting and its applications in the environmental monitoring

Based on the standards of ISO11704-2018 and ASTM D7283-17, a method for simultaneous determination of gross alpha and gross beta activity concentrations in water by liquid scintillation counting (LSC) was established, which can be applied to various types of water samples in routine monitoring, such as drinking water, groundwater, geothermal water, seawater, and radioactive wastewater. The sample's pH value and concentrated volume must be controlled to avoid quenching as much as possible. The validation tests show that the deviations of gross alpha and gross beta activities can satisfy quality control requirements in a wide range of activity ratios from 1:102 to 67:1. For the actual samples, the measurement results of the LSC method are in good agreement with those of the thick source method, in which the relative deviations of gross alpha and gross beta are both less than 15% for these two methods. Moreover, the LSC method performs better in detection limit and has a simpler pretreatment process than the thick source method.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

3D molecular phenotyping of cleared human brain tissues with light-sheet fluorescence microscopy

The combination of optical tissue transparency with immunofluorescence allows the molecular characterization of biological tissues in 3D. However, adult human organs are particularly challenging to become transparent because of the autofluorescence contributions of aged tissues. To meet this challenge, we optimized SHORT (SWITCH-H2O2-antigen Retrieval-TDE), a procedure based on standard histological treatments in combination with a refined clearing procedure to clear and label portions of the human brain. 3D histological characterization with multiple molecules is performed on cleared samples with a combination of multi-colors and multi-rounds labeling. By performing fast 3D imaging of the samples with a custom-made inverted light-sheet fluorescence microscope (LSFM), we reveal fine details of intact human brain slabs at subcellular resolution. Overall, we proposed a scalable and versatile technology that in combination with LSFM allows mapping the cellular and molecular architecture of the human brain, paving the way to reconstruct the entire organ.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Solution-processed green and blue quantum-dot light-emitting diodes with eliminated charge leakage

Quantum-dot light-emitting diodes (QD-LEDs) promise a new generation of efficient, low-cost, large-area and flexible electroluminescent devices. However, the inferior performance of green and blue QD-LEDs compared with their red counterpart is hindering the commercialization of QD-LEDs in display and solid-state lighting applications. Here we demonstrate green and blue QD-LEDs with ~100% conversion of the injected charge carriers into emissive excitons. The key to success is the elimination of electron leakage at the organic/inorganic interface by using hole-transport polymers with simultaneous low electron affinity and reduced energetic disorder. Our devices exhibit high external quantum efficiencies over a wide range of luminance values (peak external quantum efficiencies of 28.7% for green and 21.9% for blue) and excellent stability (extrapolated T95 lifetime is 580,000"‰h for green and 4,400"‰h for blue QD-LEDs). We expect our work to provide a general strategy for eliminating charge leakage in solution-processed LEDs featuring organic/inorganic interfaces.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Cytogenetic testing by fluorescence in situ hybridization is improved by plasma cell sorting in multiple myeloma

Accurate detection of cytogenetic abnormalities has become more important for improving risk-adapted treatment strategies in multiple myeloma (MM). However, precise cytogenetic testing by fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) is challenged by the dilution effect of bone marrow specimens and poor growth of plasma cells ex vivo. It has been suggested that FISH should be performed in combination with plasma cell enrichment strategies. We examined cytogenetic abnormalities in newly diagnosed MM and compared the efficacy of three different enrichment modalities for FISH: direct FISH (n"‰="‰137), fluorescence immunophenotyping and interphase cytogenetics as a tool for the investigation of neoplasms (FICTION) technique (n"‰="‰224), and a plasma cell sorting FISH with fluorescence-activated cell sorter (FACS) (n"‰="‰132). FISH disclosed cytogenetic abnormalities in 38.0% of samples by direct FISH, 56.3% by FICTION, and 95.5% by FACS-FISH, and the percentage of cells with abnormal signals detected by FISH was significantly higher by FACS-FISH than direct FISH or FICTION. Our results suggest that the efficacy of FISH is dependent on the plasma cell enrichment modalities and reveal that plasma cell sorting FISH with FACS enables better detection of cytogenetic abnormalities in diagnostic MM samples.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Molecular Spectroscopy Evolves To Meet Changing Pharma and Biopharma Needs

Pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals play a vital role in keeping the world healthy, righting our bodies’ problems and reducing pain and suffering. Biological systems, however, are complex and designing therapeutics capable of this can be challenging. There is also a need to maintain those substances within precise parameters and in the absence of contaminants once they enter production to maintain effectiveness and prevent harm.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Thermo-electrochemical redox flow cycle for continuous conversion of low-grade waste heat to power

Here we assess the route to convert low grade waste heat (<"‰100Â Â°C) into electricity by leveraging the temperature dependency of redox potentials, similar to the Seebeck effect in semiconductor physics. We use fluid-based redox-active species, which can be easily heated and cooled using heat exchangers. By using a first principles approach, we designed a redox flow battery system with Fe(CN)63âˆ’/Fe(CN)64âˆ’ and Iâˆ’/I3âˆ’ chemistry. We evaluate the continuous operation with one flow cell at high temperature and one at low temperature. We show that the most sensitive parameter, the temperature coefficient of the redox reaction, can be controlled via the redox chemistry, the reaction quotient and solvent additives, and we present the highest temperature coefficient for this RFB chemistry. A power density of 0.6Â W/m2 and stable operation for 2Â h are achieved experimentally. We predict high (close to Carnot) heat-to-power efficiencies if challenges in the heat recuperation and Ohmic resistance are overcome, and the temperature coefficient is further increased.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Comparison of long-term visual and anatomical outcomes between internal limiting membrane flap and peeling techniques for macular holes with a propensity score analysis

To compare visual and anatomical outcomes between internal limiting membrane (ILM) flap (IF) and peeling (IP) techniques for full-thickness macular holes (FTMHs). A retrospective case series with propensity-score matching (PSM). Patients with a minimum 12 months follow-up were divided into IF and IP groups and matched based on FTMH size and preoperative best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA). BCVA and optical coherence tomography (OCT) findings were obtained to assess outer retinal layer integrity, foveal thickness, and foveal displacement.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An amino acid is essential

Formic acid is a promising hydrogen carrier, but more effective and economical catalysis of both its synthesis from H2 and CO2 and its dehydrogenation is needed. To this end, a Mn-based complex, in the presence of an Î±-amino acid, is now shown to promote efficient catalysis of both reactions and enable retention and reuse of CO2.
CHEMISTRY
geekwire.com

Pentagon boosts two Seattle ventures working on nuclear-powered prototypes for space applications

Two Seattle companies have won Pentagon contracts to develop nuclear-powered prototypes for space applications, with orbital demonstrations set for 2027. The Defense Innovation Unit says Ultra Safe Nuclear Technologies has been tasked with demonstrating a chargeable, encapsulated nuclear radioisotope battery called EmberCore for propulsion and power applications in space. Plutonium-powered...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy